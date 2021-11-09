RICHMOND HILL, ON, Nov. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Launch Music is proud to announce a new distribution partnership with SKB Corporation (SKB). Launch Music – a logistics, distribution, and marketing company serving Canadian music instrument (MI) dealers and global MI brands, is now distributing SKB's entire line of music and pro-audio applications in Canada.

SKB is recognized globally as an industry leader in the design and quality manufacturing of molded polymer transport cases. For over 40 years, SKB has been bringing innovative solutions with vacuum, rotational, or injection molded cases that are engineered to provide protection for equipment utilized by hundreds of companies involved in diverse industries, including but not limited to music and pro-audio. With professional, dedicated, and reliable SKB products and service, consumers can expect the best. There is a lifetime warranty on most of their products, which shows how the brand is confident in the quality of their manufacturing. Bringing SKB into the Launch Music family offers top protection for products across the Canadian music industry and beyond.

Launch Music VP Distribution, Jean-Philippe (J.P.) Lambert says, "We are very excited to partner with SKB, who has proven over decades that a high-quality product goes a long way. Since 1977, they remain the leader in their industry by adapting to consumer needs, expanding their product offerings, and re-investing in state-of-the-art technologies".

Mark Hebert, Cosmo Music President & CEO (parent company of Launch Music) adds, "We are extremely excited to have the SKB brand join the Launch Music family. SKB has a long history of manufacturing some of the best quality cases on the planet in their advanced manufacturing facility in the U.S.A. We are proud to have been given the opportunity to bring more of these amazing products to Canadian consumers".

From this partnership, Canadian dealers will benefit through diligent and consistent support from Launch Music with regular and informed stock and deliveries in addition to clear pricing and shipping policies Canada-wide. Both SKB and Launch Music are committed to delivering the best protection for all instruments and consumer electronics in your store, your studio, on the road, and in your home.

"SKB and Launch Music are both family-operated companies with years of experience in the MI industry. We are both committed to working together to provide that same excellent customer service along with the best protective cases in the industry to Canadian dealers. We look forward to our new partnership with Launch Music!" said Will Steven, Vice President Sales & Marketing, SKB Cases.

Learn more about SKB at www.skbcases.com

