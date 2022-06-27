RICHMOND HILL, ON, June 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Launch Music is proud to announce a new distribution partnership with Framus & Warwick GmbH. Launch Music – a logistics, distribution, and marketing company serving Canadian music instrument (MI) dealers and global MI brands – is now distributing RockBoard and RockGear by Warwick accessories in Canada.

"We are proud to announce a new partnership with Warwick GmbH & Co Music Equipment KG, a well-known and established brand that has been manufacturing quality instruments and accessories for over 40 years. Launch Music will be focusing on the following accessory lines to kick off our partnership: RockBoard and RockGear, with specific products tailored to the Canadian market. RockBoard has all your pedalboard solutions, and their other lines provide a wide breadth of cables, stands, gig bags, and many more!" said Launch Music VP – Distribution, J.P. Lambert.

Framus & Warwick GmbH International Sales Manager and Vice President, Florence Wilfer, said, "I am very proud to start a distributorship with Launch Music for RockBoard and RockGear. RockBoard is continuously adding cool and innovative accessories. We are sure that dealers and consumers will love it."

RockBoard offers a wide variety of pedalboard sizes and accompanying accessories for all levels of musicians with well-engineered practical solutions. As one of the most advanced and innovative pedalboard solution manufacturers in the world, RockBoard features advanced compact designs and rock-solid lightweight construction while making musicians as mobile and safe as possible.

The RockGear family includes RockStand, RockBag, RockCase, and RockCable. These quality brands offer several lines of stands, cases, and many more accessories to meet the multiple needs of any musician from entry-level students to heavy-gigging professionals.

Launch Music is expecting its first shipment of RockBoard and RockGear in October 2022. Contact Launch Music to become a RockBoard and RockGear dealer.

Learn more about RockBoard at:

https://www.rockboard.de/en/

