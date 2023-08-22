RICHMOND HILL, ON, Aug. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Launch Music is pleased to announce a brand-new distribution partnership with The Höfner Company. With the new instruments added to the catalogue, Launch Music – a logistics, distribution, and marketing company serving Canadian musical instrument (MI) dealers and global MI brands – is poised to provide customers value in a more impactful way. Today The Höfner Company is focusing on the Green Line range, instruments that use native tonewoods and environmentally friendly finishes. Despite the numerous changes over 130 years, the company is still family-first, with strong values for customers, quality, and staff.

"We are very excited to be adding these iconic and unique instruments to our catalogue. Hofner has always been recognized for their quality craftsmanship and unique sound, and that is something that goes together perfectly with Launch Music," says Michael Gregory, Vice President of Launch Music.

Established in 1887 by Karl Höfner, The Höfner Company extends from great history. Höfner sold his first violins in 1887 after being apprenticed by Anton Schaller. 135 years later, the magic that made these instruments special is still alive today. The company has grown through over a century's experience constructing stringed instruments. Through ups and downs, they strive to keep their finger on the pulse of time and to continue to build innovative and wonderful instruments, always with a love of detail and an eye for the health of our planet. Höfner looks forward to a bright future as it continues to react as it always has to the world market for stringed instruments.

Canadian stringed instrument dealers can now access a Canadian source for The Höfner Company's iconic instruments. Overall, Hofner's unique designs, quality craftsmanship, and distinctive sound have helped establish the brand as an icon in the world of musical instruments, especially for guitarists and bassists seeking a vintage and exceptional playing experience. Dealers will benefit from having a direct Canadian source for the products to improve order delivery times and the implementation of Canadian pricing.

Launch Music is a logistics, distribution, and marketing company serving Canadian MI dealers and global MI brands with a full complement of music industry-based services, located on Cosmo Music's current Richmond Hill campus in the heart of the Greater Toronto Area.

