LATIN AMERICA'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS UNVEILS THE 51-100 RANKINGS FOR 2024

LONDON, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ -- Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants has announced the list of establishments ranked between 51st and 100th as part of its mission to recognise a greater number of restaurants, showcasing the region's diverse culinary scene.

Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants reveals the extended 51-100 list for 2024

Compiled from the votes of 300 industry experts, the extended list features restaurants from 23 cities, highlighting culinary excellence across Latin America. The 51-100 rankings are revealed ahead of the unveiling of the prestigious list of Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants 2024, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, on 26 November in Rio de Janeiro in collaboration with destination partner, Rio de Janeiro City Hall.

Mexico City's La Docena (Polanco) tops the extended ranking at No.51. Santiago in Chile boasts seven entries, including returning restaurants like Yum Cha (No.54) and Pulpería Santa Elvira (No.57), and newcomers Casa Las Cujas (No.72) and Karai by Mitsuharu (No.98). Buenos Aires is represented by four restaurants on the list, including first-timer Mengano (No.82). Bogotá, Lima, Mexico City, Panama City, Quito and São Paulo each have three restaurants featured.

13 restaurants debut on the extended ranking, with Bogotá's Afluente placing the highest at No.61. Quito adds Clara (No.88), recipient of the American Express One To Watch Award, and Tributo (No.92) to the list. Costa Rica and Mendoza, Argentina, premiere with Conservatorium (No.70) and Azafrán (No.84), respectively. Other new entries include La Tapa Del Coco in Panama City (No.74), Notiê in São Paulo (No.85), Restaurante Manga in Salvador (No.90), 1921 Restaurant in Montevideo (No.96), and Debora in Bogotá (No.100).

William Drew, Director of Content for Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants, says: "We're thrilled to announce the list of restaurants ranked between 51st and 100th in Latin America in 2024. The ranking advances 50 Best's mission of recognising the outstanding contributions made by a wide range of restaurants to the region's culinary richness. This extended list also gives us the opportunity to showcase more incredible destinations in Latin America as gastro-led tourism in the region continues to grow."

