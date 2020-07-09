Latest VIA Rail Operations Update

MONTRÉAL, July 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Due to an increase in demand resulting from the progressive deconfinement implemented by public health authorities in Québec and Ontario, VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail) announces service changes effective July 14, which will be in place until further notice. Trains 28 and 35 will resume service between Québec City-Montréal-Ottawa.

SERVICES STARTING JULY 14

ROUTES SERVICES Québec City-Montréal-Ottawa 22 and 39 New: 28 and 35 starting July 14 Toronto-Kingston-Montréal 62, 66, 63 and 669 Toronto-Kingston-Ottawa 48-52-53-59 Toronto-London-Windsor 72 and 75 Toronto-London-Sarnia 84 and 87 Senneterre & Jonquière One round trip per week Sudbury-White River One round trip per week Winnipeg-Churchill All trains are operating The Ocean (Montréal-Halifax) Cancelled until November 1 The Canadian (Toronto-Vancouver) Prince Rupert-Prince George-Jasper One round trip per week

* This information is subject to change without notice.

FLEXIBILITY FOR OUR PASSENGERS

All passengers with reservations affected by suspension of services will be contacted and reimbursed automatically. To facilitate cancellations and refunds, we have extended our cancellation policy to include all travel through November 1, 2020, to allow passengers to cancel their upcoming reservations autonomously online at any time prior to departure and receive a full refund in addition to not incurring any service charges, regardless of when the ticket was purchased.

Alternatively, customers may contact the VIA Customer Centre by email at [email protected] or by phone at 1-888-VIA-RAIL (1-888-842-7245), TTY 1-800-268-9503 (hearing impaired). Due to the current situation related to COVID-19, the VIA Customer Centre is open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and it may take some time to speak with an agent due to a reduction in staff.

REMINDER

Wearing a mask is required at all times in our stations and on board VIA Rail trains.

Wearing a mask over the nose and mouth is one more way we can protect one another and will help us safeguard the travel experience of our customers and employees. As we start to ramp up service levels in response to the growth in demand, all enhanced health safety measures introduced during the pandemic will be maintained, including enhanced cleaning, pre-boarding screening of travellers, modified onboard services, and reduced capacity in each car to allow for greater physical distancing and minimize the risks.

VIA Rail continues to adjust its operations and deploys a strict protocol of sanitary measures on board its trains, in its stations, maintenance centres and call centres in response to the pandemic and in order to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

Furthermore, we constantly remind our passengers and employees of the importance of following the recommendations of public health authorities, to avoid non-essential travel, practice physical distancing as much as possible, and to rigorously follow good hygiene practices (wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, cough or sneeze into a tissue or the bend of their arm, avoid touching their eyes, nose or mouth without first washing their hands).

Passengers will be denied boarding our trains if they are experiencing symptoms similar to a cold or flu (fever, cough, difficulty breathing) or if they have been denied boarding for travel in the last 14 days due to medical reasons related to COVID-19.

We continue to monitor the developments of COVID-19 and we remain in close contact with public health agencies and the federal and provincial governments.

The most recent updates are available on our website.

For further information: Source: Ben Marc Diendéré, Chief Public Affairs and Communications Officer, VIA Rail Canada; Information: Karl-Philip Marchand Giguere, Media Relations, VIA Rail Canada, 1 877 393-8787, [email protected]

