The second in a two-part stamp issue features original works from some of the medium's most celebrated artists

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Post is excited to unveil the second stamp issue in its two-part series celebrating Canada's best-loved graphic novelists. The set of six stamps highlights the works and cultural contributions of Kate Beaton, Jimmy Beaulieu, Guy Delisle, Julie Doucet, Bryan Lee O'Malley, and Michael Nicoll Yahgulanaas, whose artistry embodies the creativity and originality of the graphic novel medium.

Graphic novels – which can include anthologies, memoirs, and other works – creatively interweave words and art. This narrative art form has rapidly grown in popularity since finding a mainstream audience over the last half-century. The six graphic novelists recognized in these stamps have all earned global acclaim for their works and continue a long line of Canadian artists and storytellers honoured by Canada Post.

The stamp issue features six influential Canadian artists:

Kate Beaton is the creator of the autobiographical Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands , which depicts her experience of working in the Northern Alberta oil sands and in 2023 became the first graphic novel to win CBC's prestigious Canada Reads competition.

is the creator of the autobiographical , which depicts her experience of working in the Northern Alberta oil sands and in 2023 became the first graphic novel to win CBC's prestigious competition. Jimmy Beaulieu is a prominent figure in the francophone comic book community and with a number of titles to his name, including 2013's Non-aventures : planches à la première personne, a collection of anecdotes and reflections of the ordinary "non adventures" of his everyday life in Montréal.

is a prominent figure in the francophone comic book community and with a number of titles to his name, including 2013's a collection of anecdotes and reflections of the ordinary "non adventures" of his everyday life in Montréal. Guy Delisle uses a simplistic drawing style and sparse, candid storytelling to chronicle his extensive travels in places like North Korea, Burma, as well as parts of Palestine, the West Bank, and Israel, which became the basis of the award-winning Chroniques de Jérusalem.

uses a simplistic drawing style and sparse, candid storytelling to chronicle his extensive travels in places like North Korea, Burma, as well as parts of Palestine, the West Bank, and Israel, which became the basis of the award-winning Julie Doucet is included in the Joe Shuster Awards' Canadian Comic Book Hall of Fame and is a recipient of the Grand Prix for lifetime achievement at the Angoulême International Comics Festival – the most prestigious award in the comics industry. Her autobiographical works include Journal ( 365 Days ) .

is included in the Joe Shuster Awards' Canadian Comic Book Hall of Fame and is a recipient of the Grand Prix for lifetime achievement at the Angoulême International Comics Festival – the most prestigious award in the comics industry. Her autobiographical works include ( ) Bryan Lee O'Malley is the writer and illustrator behind the popular Scott Pilgrim graphic novel series, which found a cult audience and spawned a popular major motion picture, video game, and animated series.

is the writer and illustrator behind the popular graphic novel series, which found a cult audience and spawned a popular major motion picture, video game, and animated series. Michael Nicoll Yahgulanaas is a multimedia visual artist who created his own illustrative style by blending Asian brush techniques with North Pacific Indigenous iconography, which can be seen in his 2009 graphic novel, Red: A Haida Manga.

About the stamp issue

The stamp issue features a collaborative design approach: Each graphic novelist worked with Canada Post and Subplot Design Inc. to create original drawings, exclusively for this stamp issue, featuring the main characters from one of their most celebrated works depicted reading the novels in which they appear. Printed by Lowe-Martin, the issue includes a booklet of 12 Permanent™ domestic rate stamps (two for each graphic novelist) and six Official First Day Covers – one for each novelist.

The stamps and collectibles are available at canadapost.ca and postal outlets across Canada.

