Lassonde launches a portion-size Oasis juice carton with a paper straw - a first in North America

As of today, consumers can test the new paper straw available with 200-mL cartons of Oasis 100% apple juice. This first edition is offered in limited quantities and available exclusively in 14 IGA grocery stores and 10 St-Hubert restaurants in Quebec (a list of locations is provided at the end of this press release).

"In the past few months, we have committed to finding sustainable solutions for making our containers more ecoresponsible. This initiative is a first step in that direction. Lassonde is the first North American juice manufacturer to test paper straws for this type of container, a food packaging innovation," says Jean Gattuso, President and Chief Operating Officer, Lassonde Industries Inc.

"Our chain of restaurants is delighted to participate in this test that aligns with our environmental position. St-Hubert has long been aware of the importance of ecoresponsible processes, initiatives that we hope will give the industry the incentive to adopt a similar approach. These green practices include our recyclable and compostable delivery boxes and packaging, the collection of residual materials in nearly 90% of our establishments and our fleet of electric delivery cars. It's an honour for St-Hubert to introduce Oasis juice cartons with the new paper straw, which will undoubtedly make an impression on our customers in the 10 St-Hubert restaurants where they will be offered. This is a logical next step for us, since we withdrew plastic straws from all our restaurants in August 2018," says Richard Scofield, President of Rôtisseries St-Hubert.

"Our fourteen participating IGA supermarkets in Quebec are proud to be the first to collaborate on this market test, a groundbreaking initiative. Being able to offer our consumers a new product that will have a positive impact on our planet fits perfectly with our vision of sustainable development. At IGA, we have put forward several environmentally friendly initiatives, our collaboration with Lassonde in this project allows us to continue to take concrete action to make a difference for our future generations" says Luc L'Archevêque, Senior Vice President Merchandising & General Manager Quebec.

Towards a sustainable solution

For this project, Lassonde worked together with Tetra Pak, a world leader in food processing and packaging solutions, and the first packaging company to officially produce a paper straw in Europe for 200-mL multi-layer shelf-stable (aseptic) cartons in the summer of 2019.

The paper straw made entirely of FSC-certified paper is recyclable, like the carton made mostly of paper. The paper straw and the carton comply with the highest quality standards.

Lassonde believes in the importance of promoting the circular economy and wants to take the first step towards moving in that direction. This initiative aligns with the company's vision of sustainable development. By 2025, Lassonde wants to find solutions for replacing plastic straws and introduce 20% post-consumer recycled content in its packaging and 100% recyclable packaging for all of its products, while working together with governments, industry and associations to promote effective sorting and collection of recyclable materials.

Among its other environmental initiatives, Lassonde has made sustained efforts in the past several years to reduce the weight of its packaging and decrease the amount of water used in its cooling and sanitization processes.

Consumers who want to offer their opinion on the paper straw can do so through an online survey at www.oasis.ca/straw.

List of participating St-Hubert restaurants

Express St-Hubert , 6355 St-Hubert Street, Montréal

, 6355 St-Hubert Street, Montréal Express Viau, 7190 Michelet Street, Montréal

Express Verdun , 4120 Lasalle Boulevard, Montréal

, 4120 Lasalle Boulevard, Montréal Express Roland-Therrien, 1901 Roland-Therrien Boulevard, Longueuil

Express Ste-Rose , 326 Curé-Labelle Boulevard, Laval

, 326 Curé-Labelle Boulevard, Express Vimont , 2133-B Des Laurentides Boulevard, Laval

, 2133-B Des Laurentides Boulevard, St-Martin , 3325 St-Martin Boulevard West, Laval

, 3325 St-Martin Boulevard West, Express Boisbriand , 2262 Du Faubourg Boulevard, Boisbriand

, 2262 Du Faubourg Boulevard, St-Jérôme, 270 De Martigny Street West, Saint-Jérôme

Express Saint-Lin-Laurentides , 700 St-Isidore Street, Saint-Lin–Laurentides

List of participating IGA grocery stores

IGA extra, 7150 Langelier Boulevard, Saint-Léonard

IGA extra, 825 St-Laurent Street West, Longueuil

IGA extra, 90 Anjou Boulevard, Châteauguay

IGA extra, 1060 Guillaume-Couture Boulevard, Lévis

IGA extra, 5005 De L'Ormière Boulevard, Québec City

IGA extra, 8980 Lacroix Boulevard, Saint-Georges de Beauce

IGA extra, 254 Hôtel-De-Ville Street, Rivière-du-Loup

IGA extra, 645 Thibeau Boulevard, Cap-De-La-Madeleine

IGA extra, 5555 Des Gradins Boulevard, Lebourgneuf

IGA Alim. Christian Verreault Inc., 150 6th Street, Ville De La Baie

IGA extra Marché Famille Julien Inc., 105 Senator Avenue, Rouyn-Noranda

IGA, 50 Bourgeoys Street, Sherbrooke

IGA extra, 3950 King Street West , Sherbrooke

, IGA extra, 775 Galt Street West, Sherbrooke

About Lassonde

Lassonde Industries Inc. is a North American leader in the development, manufacture and sale of a wide range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks marketed under brands such as Apple & Eve, Everfresh, Fairlee, Fruité, Graves, Oasis, Old Orchard and Rougemont. Lassonde is also one of the two largest producers of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a major producer of cranberry sauces.

Lassonde also develops, manufactures and markets specialty food products under brands such as Antico and Canton. The company imports and markets select wines from various countries of origin and manufactures apple ciders and cider-based beverages.

Lassonde produces superior quality products through the expertise of approximately 2,200 people working in 15 plants across Canada and the United States. To learn more, visit www.lassonde.com.

