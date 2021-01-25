LASALLE, QC, Jan. 25, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Borough of LaSalle is pleased to launch its first participatory budget. This is a process that gives its residents decision-making power on how to spend part of the municipal budget. In 2021, an amount of $150,000 will be devoted to carrying out projects submitted by and for LaSalle residents.

"A magnificent tool for introducing the community to democratic life, the participatory budget makes it possible for projects proposed by LaSalle residents to emerge and be implemented successfully. LaSalle will continue to develop and improve thanks to the participatory budget," stated Borough Mayor Manon Barbe.

Under the theme "A living environment that reflects your aspirations", the participatory budget process aims to:

Introduce residents to municipal democratic life.

Involve residents in improving their living environment by using their expertise and creativity.

Promote social cohesion and a sense of belonging to the living environment.

The stages of the participatory budget

January 25 - March 15, 2021 : Collecting ideas and holding ideation workshops

: Collecting ideas and holding ideation workshops March 15 - April 15, 2021 : Preliminary sorting, analysis of the admissibility of the ideas submitted and enhancement of the projects

: Preliminary sorting, analysis of the admissibility of the ideas submitted and enhancement of the projects April 15 - May 31, 2021 : Technical, regulatory and financial feasibility analysis of the projects

: Technical, regulatory and financial feasibility analysis of the projects June 2021 : Unveiling of the projects submitted to a vote (Borough Council meeting of June 7 ) and voting period

: Unveiling of the projects submitted to a vote (Borough Council meeting of ) and voting period July 12, 2021 : Borough Council resolution publicly announcing the projects to be carried out

: Borough Council resolution publicly announcing the projects to be carried out 2021 - 2023: Implementation of the projects by the Borough and monitoring of their progress to completion will take place over a two-year period

Steering Committee

In order to offer an approach adapted to LaSalle's reality, a Steering Committee composed of elected officials, representatives of community organizations, residents and civil servants has been formed to define the participatory budget process. The Borough is being assisted by the Centre d'écologie urbaine de Montréal (CEUM) to carry out the process.

The Borough of LaSalle is proposing a process adapted to the context of the COVID-19 health crisis, in order to respect public health guidelines and, in particular, the rules of physical distancing.

For full details: makingmtl.ca/pblasalle

