LASALLE, QC, April 4, 2023 /CNW/ - At their regular meeting on Monday, April 3, the elected officials of the borough of LaSalle adopted the Strategic Plan for 2023-2030—a planning tool that will serve as a guide for the organization over the next seven years. These lines of action will steer the planning of the borough's various departments as well as influence the objectives to be achieved and the choice of projects to be carried out as a priority.

"My colleagues on Council and I have made a commitment to always work in the interests of LaSalle and its residents. This 2023-2030 strategic plan reflects our determination to accomplish the ambitious goals we have set for ourselves," stated Mayor Nancy Blanchet.

Vision statement for 2030

LaSalle is a harmonious, safe, inclusive and environment-friendly living environment—between city and nature—that its residents love with a passion and where they thrive at all stages of life.

The five major strategic directions

To ensure that their vision is achieved, here are the five main strategic directions broken down into 18 lines of action:

1. An efficient team serving the community

Promote the borough as an employer of choice

Increase the borough's notoriety

Affirm the borough's efficient character

2. A distinctive, attractive and prosperous living environment

Plan balanced and harmonious real estate development

Stimulate economic development

Enhance green spaces, parks and bodies of water

Enrich our distinctive urban development character

3. A supportive, equitable and inclusive community

Adapt the offer of services to the changes and needs among its residents

Inspire a sense of pride and belonging

Promote the safety and well-being of its residents

Value residents' participation

4. Active, structuring mobility

Obtain a structuring means of public transit

Open up the territory

Encourage active and collective (mass) transportation

Integrate the principles of universal accessibility

5. An environmentally-friendly transition for a green, resilient future

Raise awareness, encouraging and supporting green and sustainable initiatives

Actively contribute toward reducing our carbon footprint and protecting biodiversity

Ensure the resilience of the territory and its facilities

Browse LaSalle's Strategic Plan for 2023-2030 online (at montreal.ca/en/lasalle).

SOURCE Arrondissement de LaSalle