Largest-ever survey of Canadian and B.C. Electric Vehicle owners finds overwhelming majority would buy again, but many still worry about lack of public charging

BURNABY, BC, March 22, 2023 /CNW/ - According to findings of the largest-ever survey of Canadian Electric Vehicle (EV) owners, satisfaction rates are extremely high, with common pre-purchase concerns -including driving range, cold weather performance and battery degradation - declining dramatically after purchase. The most significant source of worry for EV drivers was the lack of publicly accessible charging stations.

British Columbia findings:

The national survey by the Canadian Automobile Association in partnership with BCAA involved over 16,000 EV owners including 5,620 in B.C. Here in B.C., almost half (48%) of EV owners say that access to public charging stations is a worry. Significantly, B.C. EV owners say 37% of their charging time is outside the home.

Further, a notable minority lack confidence in taking road trips in their EV. More than one-third of B.C. EV owners surveyed (36%) don't have the confidence to drive their EV on a long road trip, and most EV drivers (67%) still own a gas vehicle, which they are more likely to use for longer journeys.

"With sales of Electric Vehicles growing, this research – into the actual experiences of EV drivers in Canada – sheds important light onto what the real pain points are, and where there is an opportunity for potential buyers to worry less," said Shawn Pettipas, BCAA's Director, Corporate Purpose & Mobility Marketing. "As EVs become an increasingly popular mobility choice for British Columbians, part of BCAA's purpose will be to be there as a leading voice with information, expertise and services."

The survey asked EV owners to rate their level of concern before they bought their EV versus their actual experience as EV drivers, in several categories. The survey found that while none of the concerns disappeared completely, they did significantly decline. In B.C., worries about range fell 35 percentage points to 31%, cold-weather performance concerns dropped 18 percentage points to 25%, and fears about battery degradation fell 43 percentage points to 15%.

The survey also found satisfaction rates among EV drivers in Canada, as well as in B.C. are extremely high. An overwhelming majority of B.C. EV owners (96%) say they will purchase another EV when it comes time to replace their existing one. Almost nine in ten (87%) say they enjoy driving their EV more, 96% say their EV is more affordable, and 92% say their EV is a quieter ride than their gas vehicle.

About the survey

To conduct the survey, CAA (Canadian Automobile Association) commissioned PlugShare Research, a research and analysis organization powered by the largest survey panel of EV drivers in the world. PlugShare surveyed their panel of Canadian EV drivers, as well as Canadian PlugShare app users, from November 21 to December 11, 2022. A total of 16,232 EV drivers responded across all provinces with the largest proportion being in B.C.

CAA and BCAA most recently launched the CAA EV Buyer's Guide , which provides EV-curious Canadians with easy-to-understand information on the critical elements of EV ownership, such as cost and availability of EV models and charging, as well as an interactive tool to help find the best EV for you.

About BCAA

BCAA (British Columbia Automobile Association) is a purpose-driven Member-based organization delivering peace of mind to our Members and customers across BC with proven protection and mobility solutions as Canada's Most Trusted brand in association with CAA (Canadian Automobile Association). With more than one million Members, BCAA serves 1 in 3 BC households with industry-leading products, including home, car, travel, and small business insurance, Evo Car Share, roadside assistance, and full auto repair at BCAA's Auto Service Centres across the province. BCAA also has a long history of keeping our roads safe and giving back in ways that improve the lives of British Columbians and communities throughout our province.

About CAA

CAA is a federation of eight Clubs providing over 6.8 million Members with exceptional emergency roadside service, complete automotive and travel services, Member savings and comprehensive insurance services. CAA also advocates on issues of concern to its Members and all Canadians, including road safety, the environment, mobility, infrastructure, and consumer protection. CAA was named Canada's most trusted brand in 2022 by the Peter B. Gustavson School of Business at the University of Victoria.

