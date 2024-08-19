Larger than life French Canadian folk hero and raftsman Jos Montferrand receives National Historic Person designation

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, announced the designation of Jos Montferrand as a person of national historic significance under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration.

Montferrand was a 19th-century French Canadian folk hero, whose exploits were embellished during his lifetime. He worked as a foreman and master raftsman in the lumber industry of the Ottawa Valley. Part of the national narrative of French Canadians, the legend of Montferrand describes his physical strength and courage, his altruism, and his role as protector of French Canadians.

Over the years, all manner of media, including plays, novels, and songs, elevated him from popular tradition to legendary status. Montferrand lives on in the imagination of Canadians. He was known as 'Joe Mufraw' in the United States, where the legend of Montferrand was popularized as French Canadian loggers travelled across North America. He also exemplifies the masculine culture that prevailed in the working-class world of the 19th century, the characteristics of which can be directly linked to working conditions.

The Government of Canada, through the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada, and Parks Canada, recognizes significant persons, places, and events that have shaped our country as one way of helping Canadians connect with their past. By sharing these stories with Canadians, we hope to foster understanding of and reflection on the diverse histories, cultures, legacies, and realities of Canada's past and present.

The designation process under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration is largely driven by public nominations. To date, more than 2,240 designations have been made nationwide. To nominate a person, place or historic event in your community, please visit the Parks Canada website for more information: https://parks.canada.ca/culture/designation/proposer-nominate.

"Jos Montferrand is foundational to the stories of the legendary raftsmen of the St. Lawrence River. He is emblematic of the courage and physical strength working-class French Canadians embraced in lumber camps, and inspired novelists and songwriters who were captivated by his exploits."

"The designation of the legendary Jos Montferrand (1802-1864) as a National Historic Person immerses us in the country's authentic 19th-century history. Larger-than-life, the famous timber raft master forever marks the maritime epic of the raftsmen, who navigated huge square log timber rafts on the St. Lawrence River. The Maison des Cageux (Raftsmen House) is proud to have initiated this designation, which is rooted in its expertise."

Born in Montréal on 25 October 1802 , Jos Montferrand grew to a height of nearly two metres, which was exceptional for the time.

, Jos Montferrand grew to a height of nearly two metres, which was exceptional for the time. Montferrand became a Canadian boxing champion by winning an English boxing bout "where feet came to aid fists," held at the Champs-de-Mars in Montréal. He often defended his title and remained undefeated.

Created in 1919, the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada advises the Minister of Environment and Climate Change regarding the national significance of persons, places, and events that have marked Canada's history. Together with Parks Canada, the Board ensures that subjects of national historic significance are recognized under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration and these important stories are shared with Canadians.

advises the Minister of Environment and Climate Change regarding the national significance of persons, places, and events that have marked history. Together with Parks Canada, the Board ensures that subjects of national historic significance are recognized under Parks Canada's National Program of Historical Commemoration and these important stories are shared with Canadians. Parks Canada is committed to working with Canadians in our efforts to tell broader, more inclusive stories in the places that it manages. In support of this goal, The Framework for History and Commemoration outlines a new, comprehensive, and engaging approach to sharing Canada's history through diverse perspectives, including shedding light on tragic and difficult periods of Canada's past.

