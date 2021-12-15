Large Thailand Petroleum Exploration and Production Company Selects Redline Communications' Virtual Fiber Solution

The Virtual Fiber RDL-3000 provides secure, reliable high-speed connectivity in distant, isolated locations Tweet this

Included in the Redline solution are features and services such as wireless IP traffic scheduling, QoS and 2.3 GHz fixed connectivity to the wellhead jackets and unmanned platforms. Redline's comprehensive solutions provide office domain extension, CCTV, VoIP, as well as connectivity to the oil and gas company's own server directly.

"Redline's robust, low-latency and high-capacity solutions are perfectly suited to support our Thailand customer's unique offshore wellhead requirements," comments Richard Yoon, CEO of Redline Communications. "Redline looks forward to providing ongoing mission-critical data infrastructure solutions for this leading petroleum exploration and production company as it continues to expand throughout Asia."

About Redline Communications

Redline Communications (TSX:RDL) designs and manufactures powerful wide-area wireless networks for mission-critical applications in challenging locations. Redline networks are used by Oil & Gas companies onshore and offshore, Mining companies on surface and underground operations, by municipalities to remotely monitor infrastructure, and by specialized telecom service providers to deliver premium services. Hundreds of businesses worldwide rely on Redline to engineer, plan and deliver ruggedized, secure and reliable networks for their IoT, voice, data, and video communications needs. For more information visit www.rdlcom.com .

SOURCE Redline Communications

For further information: Investor Relations, Ron Shuttleworth, Oak Hill Financial, [email protected]; Media, Karissa Campbell, Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA), [email protected]