LaPrairie Works Takes Over Provincial Highway Maintenance Operations in CMA 519 near Hanna and Oyen, Alberta

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - LaPrairie Works, leader in highway and bridge maintenance and civil infrastructure construction in Western Canada, is pleased to announce it became the new provincial highway maintenance contractor for Alberta's Contract Maintenance Area (CMA) 519 on August 1st, 2025.

CMA 519 includes provincial highways near Hanna, Oyen, Sunnynook, Empress, Jenner and surrounding areas. In each of these key locations, LaPrairie Works will have a permanent shop facility.

LaPrairie Works - Providing one-stop project solutions for your most complex civil construction and maintenance challenges. (CNW Group/LaPrairie Works Inc.)

The company's expansion into CMA 519 establishes its southernmost highway maintenance contract in Alberta and reflects a deliberate strategy to broaden its service footprint across the province.

"We're committed to delivering high-quality maintenance services that align with the region's unique needs and priorities." said, Kelly McManus, President, Transportation & Highway Operations. "CMA 519 is a vital agricultural hub. Its highway network serves as a key transportation corridor that ensures Canadian products get to market. Keeping this infrastructure strong and reliable supports the farmers and ranchers who feed us, the trucks that move our goods, and the families who rely on these roads for their daily travel."

To facilitate its operations, LaPrairie Works has assembled a skilled team of highway maintenance professionals who are deeply committed to its goals and ISO 9001:2015 quality standards.

"Our dedicated personnel are the backbone of our operational success. We've put together a team of 20+ local operators who bring a lived understanding of the region's infrastructure and its vital role in supporting the Canadian economy. Their expertise will be critical as we move forward with our new operations." said McManus, "Equally important is our engagement with local stakeholders. Proactive partnership with the area's municipal districts, counties, municipalities, Special Areas Board and First Nations is essential to delivering maintenance services that truly reflect the needs of the community. Collaboration is at the heart of our approach, and we're committed to building strong, respectful relationships that support long-term success."

About LaPrairie Works & LaPrairie Group of Companies

LaPrairie Works, member of LaPrairie Group of Companies, provides highway and bridge maintenance, civil construction and ready-mix concrete and aggregate products to customers across Western Canada. They currently maintain Alberta provincial highways in CMA 501, 502, 503 & 506. These areas include Peace River, Grimshaw, Fairview, Manning, High Level, Fort Vermilion, Red Earth Creek, High Prairie, Kinuso, Swan Hills, Slave Lake, Wabasca, Calling Lake, Hondo, Flatbush, Westlock, Barrhead and Egremont. Effective August 1st, LaPrairie Works added CMA 519 to its highway maintenance service areas, a region that includes Hanna, Jenner, Empress, Sunnynook, and Oyen.

LaPrairie Group of Companies (LAPRAIRIE) is a family-owned group of companies that provides full-service crane and rigging, heavy hauling, bulk materials hauling, highway and bridge maintenance, civil construction, ready-mix concrete and aggregate products, fleet maintenance and industrial mineral mining and distribution services to customers across Western Canada and Northeastern USA. Member companies include LaPrairie Crane, Northland Fleet Services, Entrec Alberta, Capstan Hauling, LaPrairie Works, LaPrairie Works Oilfield Services, and Canadian Silica Industries.

