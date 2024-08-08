LaPrairie Works Takes Over Provincial Highway Maintenance Operations in CMA 506

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - LaPrairie Works, a leader in highway and bridge maintenance and civil construction in Western Canada, is pleased to announce that on August 1 it became the new provincial highway maintenance contractor for Alberta's Contract Maintenance Area (CMA) 506.

CMA 506 includes Slave Lake, Wabasca, Calling Lake, Hondo, Flatbush, Westlock, Barrhead, Egremont and surrounding areas. In each of these key locations LaPrairie Works will have a permanent shop facility.

"We are excited to bring our highway maintenance approach to CMA 506. We focus on partnering with local stakeholders, municipalities, counties, and residents to ensure everyone travelling through the area has a safe and enjoyable driving experience." said Kelly McManus, President of Transportation & Highway Operations, "We have actively maintained Alberta highways and bridges for over 28 years. Our long-standing maintenance operations across Northern Alberta, and within the Peace Region, border this new area. We understand the local nuances that each area presents, and account for these unique features in our maintenance strategies."

To facilitate its operations, LaPrairie Works has put together a team of experienced highway maintenance personnel, dedicated to the company's goals and quality standards.

"We know that well-trained, skilled personnel are critical to performing quality maintenance in Alberta. That's why we prioritized hiring personnel who are experienced and familiar with the area. Their expertise will be key as we move forward with our new operations." said McManus, "We also added new faces to our team, sourcing employees from across the region, including a few that are moving into CMA 506 from other operational centres."

The CMA 506 contract marks LaPrairie Works' second expansion into the region after their successful acquisition of Carwald Redi-Mix's operations in Slave Lake and Wabasca.

LaPrairie Works & LaPrairie Group of Companies (LAPRAIRIE)



LaPrairie Works, member of LaPrairie Group of Companies, provides highway and bridge maintenance, civil construction and ready-mix concrete and aggregate products to customers across Western Canada. They currently maintain Alberta provincial highways in CMA 501, 502, 503 & 506.

LAPRAIRIE, a family-owned group of companies, provides crane and rigging, hauling, infrastructure maintenance, civil construction, ready-mix concrete and aggregate products, fleet maintenance and industrial mineral distribution services to customers across Western Canada. Member companies include LaPrairie Crane, Northland Fleet Services, Entrec Alberta, Capstan Hauling, LaPrairie Works, LaPrairie Works Oilfield Services, and Canadian Silica Industries.

