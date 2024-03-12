LaPrairie Works Inc. Expands its Service Offerings Through Acquisition of Carwald Redi-Mix's Concrete and Aggregate Operations

CALGARY, AB, March 12, 2024 /CNW/ - LaPrairie Works Inc., a leader in highway and bridge maintenance and civil construction, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Carwald Redi-Mix's (Carwald) concrete and aggregate operations in Slave Lake and Wabasca, Alberta.

Carwald's high quality ready-mix concrete, asphalt concrete pavement (ACP), and aggregate products will now be available to customers through a new division of LaPrairie Works Inc.

"We are very pleased to have Carwald, one of Alberta's premier concrete and aggregate suppliers, join the LaPrairie Works team," said Kelly McManus, President of Transportation & Highway Operations of LaPrairie Works Inc. "In the highway maintenance and civil construction industries, concrete, ACP, and aggregate products are frequently used. With this acquisition, we will now be able to source these products for our own operations in-house, while continuing to supply loyal Carwald customers with the quality products and excellent customer service they are accustomed to."

As part of the acquisition, LaPrairie Works has taken on Carwald's experienced employee team, including equipment operators, crushing crew operators, drivers, and management personnel.

Ken Porisky, previous owner of Carwald's operations, has also joined LaPrairie Works to assist with helping the business successfully transition into this new division.

"Carwald is a family-owned business and so are we. With their dedicated employee team joining our operations, we look forward to the future growth and success we will be able to cultivate together." said Kelly McManus, President of Transportation & Highway Operations of LaPrairie Works Inc.

Financing for the acquisition was provided to LaPrairie Works by Dynamic Capital Equipment Finance (Dynamic Capital) and BMO.

"The folks at Dynamic Capital, who we have worked with on other transactions, were uniquely responsive to assisting us with the equipment acquisition. Our lead bank, BMO, provided the property financing. We appreciate the support of our lenders in facilitating this acquisition," said Jim Feragen, Chief Financial Officer, LaPrairie Group of Companies.

About LaPrairie Works & LaPrairie Group of Companies

LaPrairie Works Inc. is a member of LaPrairie Group of Companies (LAPRAIRIE) and provides highway and bridge maintenance and civil construction services across Alberta. LaPrairie Works currently maintains Alberta provincial highways in contract maintenance areas CMA 501, 502, 503 & CMA 6; these areas include Peace River, Grimshaw, Fairview, Manning, High Level, Fort Vermilion, Red Earth Creek, High Prairie, Kinuso and Swan Hills. In August 2024, LaPrairie Works will also be taking on a new contract maintenance area, CMA 506; this area encompasses Slave Lake, Wabasca, Barrhead, Westlock, Egremont and surrounding areas.

To learn more, please visit https://laprairiegroup.com/works/

LaPrairie Group of Companies (LAPRAIRIE) is a family-owned group of companies that provides full-service crane and rigging, heavy hauling, highway and bridge maintenance, civil construction, fleet maintenance and industrial mineral mining and distribution services to customers across Western Canada and Northeastern USA. The 100% Canadian family-owned group of companies' services customers through their various subsidiaries, including, LaPrairie Crane, Northland Fleet Services, Entrec Alberta, Capstan Hauling, LaPrairie Works, LaPrairie Works Oilfield Services, and Canadian Silica Industries.

To learn more, please visit www.laprairiegroup.com.

