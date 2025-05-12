LaPrairie Group of Companies Announces the Passing of Scott LaPrairie, Chairman of the Board and President & CEO

CALGARY, AB, May 12, 2025 /CNW/ - It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of LaPrairie Group of Companies, Chairman of the Board and President & CEO, Scott LaPrairie. Scott passed away earlier this spring, after a courageous, hard-fought battle with cancer.

Scott was a uniquely gifted, incredible corporate leader who dedicated the last 43 years of his life to the creation and expansive growth of LaPrairie Group of Companies.

Scott LaPrairie, President & CEO of LaPrairie Group of Companies (CNW Group/LaPrairie Group of Companies) Scott LaPrairie posed in front of LaPrairie Crane's Liebherr LTR 1220. (CNW Group/LaPrairie Group of Companies)

His legendary journey started in 1982 on the banks of Flatbed Creek in Tumbler Ridge, BC, where his one-crane, two-man operation began offering mobile-crane and rigging services to the new coal mines in the remote forests of Northern British Columbia. It wasn't long after that Scott, the fearless entrepreneur he was, started expanding the business into other complementary industries, growing LAPRAIRIE into the dynamic group of operating companies we know today.

Scott was an entrepreneurial visionary. He was always looking for ways to grow LAPRAIRIE's Basket of Services and provide his customers with a high-quality one-stop shopping experience. With his unbridled energy and keen ability to recognize potential, he pushed LAPRAIRIE to embrace new and challenging projects across many different industries, taking our operations to the northernmost points of Canada, the southernmost points of North America and even overseas into the Philippines.

Today, LAPRAIRIE employs over 800 employees and provides customers in a variety of industry sectors with mobile-crane & rigging, heavy & over-dimensional hauling logistics, bulk materials hauling, heavy-duty equipment and light-vehicle fleet maintenance, highway & bridge maintenance, civil infrastructure construction, ready-mix concrete, custom aggregates and industrial minerals & distribution services across Western Canada and North America.

Scott was a much-loved family member and a close friend to many. He held deep family values that were fully integrated into LAPRAIRIE's operations. Scott was passionate about supporting the communities where his employees lived, worked and played. He generously supported local community endeavours and carried on his mother's tradition of community beautification through large-scale tree donations throughout the Peace Region.

Scott was incredibly proud of what our 100% Canadian, family-owned, group of companies accomplished through the hard work and dedication of his employees and his executive management team. He was the first to acknowledge the contributions of his family members and his employees and actively encouraged younger family members to embrace the trades and heavy equipment operations.

Scott will forever be remembered as a risk-taker who never turned away from a challenge. He was a staunch wheels and grease guy who was just as adept in the boardroom as he was operating in the field. Our LAPRAIRIE team will miss him greatly. His indomitable spirit will remain in our hearts, and he will never be forgotten.

About LaPrairie Group of Companies



LaPrairie Group of Companies (LAPRAIRIE) is a family-owned group of companies that provides full-service crane and rigging, heavy hauling, bulk materials hauling, light & heavy-duty fleet maintenance, highway and bridge maintenance, civil infrastructure construction, ready-mix concrete and aggregate products, and industrial mineral mining and distribution services to customers across Western Canada and Northeastern USA. Member companies include LaPrairie Crane, Northland Fleet Services, Entrec Alberta, Capstan Hauling, LaPrairie Works, LaPrairie Works Oilfield Services, and Canadian Silica Industries.

SOURCE LaPrairie Group of Companies

Media Contact: Georgia LaPrairie-McManus Atwell, Manager, Communications & Client Services: [email protected]