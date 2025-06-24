LaPrairie Group of Companies Announces Appointment of Cliff LaPrairie, P.Eng., as New CEO

CALGARY, AB, June 24, 2025 /CNW/ - LaPrairie Group of Companies is pleased to announce the appointment of Cliff LaPrairie, P.Eng., as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Cliff succeeds his father, Scott LaPrairie, who passed away earlier this year.

Cliff joined LAPRAIRIE full-time 17 years ago. He has served on the Board of Directors for the past 12 years as President and COO of LAPRAIRIE's mining and industrial minerals businesses, including Fine Gold Resources, Canadian Silica Industries, CSI Sands (N.E.) and Wolverine Trucking.

Image of Cliff LaPrairie, CEO of LaPrairie Group of Companies (CNW Group/LaPrairie)

With his professional background as a mining engineer, Cliff has undertaken numerous successful projects of varying size and scope across commodities including diamonds, gold, precious metals, coal and oil sands. Prior to LAPRAIRIE, Cliff held engineering, construction management and leadership roles at multi-national mining companies including, De Beers, Goldcorp, and Suncor Energy.

Cliff graduated from the University of British Columbia in 2003 with a B.APSC degree in Mining Engineering and is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA).

Cliff brings new ideas and a recognition of LAPRAIRIE's valued history to his role as CEO.

"For the past 43 years, my father led the growth of our companies from humble beginnings in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia. I was fortunate to learn the business from the ground up: sweeping shop floors at Northland Fleet Services at 12 years old, building logging roads with LaPrairie Group Contractors in my teens, and working as a rigger and crane apprentice at LaPrairie Crane before and during my time at university. It is an honor to continue my father's legacy of fierce entrepreneurialism and family values as LAPRAIRIE's new CEO," said Cliff LaPrairie, CEO of LaPrairie Group of Companies.

Supporting Cliff in his new role are LAPRAIRIE's long-standing Executive Team and Board of Directors.

"Cliff is a key member of LAPRAIRIE's leadership team. He is fully integrated into our many business units, and we look forward to the next era of LAPRAIRIE's development with him at the helm. His strategic mindset, extensive business development experience, and strong business acumen will provide an excellent foundation as he leads LAPRAIRIE's continued growth throughout North America," said Jim Feragen, CFO, on behalf of LAPRAIRIE's Board of Directors.

About LaPrairie Group of Companies



LaPrairie Group of Companies (LAPRAIRIE) is a family-owned group of companies that provides full-service crane and rigging, heavy hauling, bulk materials hauling, light & heavy-duty fleet maintenance, highway and bridge maintenance, civil infrastructure construction, ready-mix concrete and aggregate products, and industrial mineral mining and distribution services to customers across Western Canada and Northeastern USA. Member companies include LaPrairie Crane, Northland Fleet Services, Entrec Alberta, Capstan Hauling, LaPrairie Works, LaPrairie Works Oilfields Services, Canadian Silica Industries, CSI Sands (N.E.), Wolverine Trucking and Fine Gold Resources.

SOURCE LaPrairie Group of Companies

Media Contact: Georgia LaPrairie-McManus Atwell, Manager, Communications & Client Services: [email protected]