Lanterra Developments and Fengate Asset Management Announce Partnership to Finance Natasha The Residences

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Renowned for contributing to Toronto's iconic skyline and culture, Lanterra Developments is pleased to announce it has partnered with Fengate Asset Management in respect to its much-anticipated project, Natasha The Residences. The Project was launched just two months ago to see great success.

"Fengate is proud to be partnering with Lanterra Developments, a highly-respected and experienced developer that we admire," says Andrew Konev, Senior Vice President of Development for Fengate Asset Management. "Natasha The Residences is a compelling project for its premier downtown location offering residents easy access to top-of-the-line retail and amenities, restaurants and entertainment, dynamic public spaces, and transit options." Fengate is managing this investment as part of its commercial and residential development strategy on behalf of its investors, including the LiUNA Pension Fund of Central and Eastern Canada.

"We're thrilled to have Fengate on board as a partner for Natasha The Residences," says Mark Mandelbaum, Chairman of Lanterra Developments. "We share a commitment to developing best-in-class residential communities that feature beautiful design as well as state-of-the-art technology and amenities that pay close attention to the needs of urban residents."

Located at 263 Adelaide St. W. in the heart of Toronto's Cultural District and inspired by respected business leader and public relations powerhouse Natasha Koifman, the new 47-storey high-rise will live at the South-East corner of the John St. intersection, soaring atop the historic Purman building and maintaining the original structure built in 1915 as the base five floors. Designed by BDP Quadrangle, the architecture will be defined by North panelling reflective of luxury timepieces opposite soft, feminine curves on its South side. Extraordinary interiors and amenities designed by Alessandro Munge of Studio Munge will match Koifman's chic, sophisticated, and iconic all-black-everything style. This includes innovative social spaces like a media content creation studio, community pizza kitchen, and concert piano room.

Sales for Natasha The Residences have commenced with prices starting in the $500s. For more information, please visit NatashaResidences.com.

