Lanterra Developments Announces New Restaurant Salt Grass & Rare is Coming to Ultra-Luxury Residences 50 Scollard in 2025

Salt Grass & Rare will feature a modern dining room, bar & lounge, and grand terrace within a lush green space with water features. The restaurant's design will be a collaboration between Forma Officium Architects and the restaurant group's in-house design team. The menu will be led by chef Derek Von Raesfeld with further details to be revealed closer to the grand opening.

"At Lanterra Developments, we are committed to creating destinations that redefine luxury living and elevate the urban experience," said Mark Mandelbaum, Chairman of Lanterra Developments. "Salt Grass & Rare will be a truly exceptional addition to 50 Scollard, bringing world-class dining to the heart of Yorkville. This collaboration with Michael Dabic and Derek Von Raesfeld further underscores our vision of seamlessly blending architectural excellence, sophisticated design, and curated lifestyle experiences for our residents and the wider community."

"We are excited to unveil Salt Grass & Rare, a distinctive approach to fine dining in Yorkville," said Michael Dabic, co-owner of Salt Grass & Rare. "Our unique twist on the modern steakhouse and its focus on culinary excellence will also showcase the latest trends and developments in architecture, design, and art."

50 Scollard, located in the heart of Bloor-Yorkville, will be a 41-storey ultra-luxury residential tower comprised of 129 suites units ranging from 1,200 to over 5,000 sq. ft, with almost all residences featuring elevators that open directly into the unit, and most floors reserved for one to two units maximum. The project will set an unprecedented standard of excellence while redefining city living, bringing new levels of elegance and hotel-inspired service to a select few. Raising the bar for opulent living, 5-star amenities provided by Forest Hill Group will include: chauffeured house car service for resident use, car wash facility, pet spa, valet parking, and an exclusively stocked wine lounge, amongst many other special and unique offerings.

50 Scollard will be unlike anything the Toronto market has seen, designed by Foster + Partners, led by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Norman Foster, extraordinary interiors by Contract Magazine's Designer of the Year Alessandro Munge of Studio Munge, and innovative outdoor spaces from Boston's premier landscape architects, Stoss Landscape Urbanism. Lanterra is also proud to feature Molteni&C Dada Engineered kitchens in every suite at 50 Scollard with unmatched sophistication, innovation and style.

Official Salt Grass & Rare opening date, further details on the menu, and renderings for the new restaurant are expected to be released by Spring 2025 along with the final occupancy date for 50 Scollard.

About Lanterra Developments

Lanterra Developments was founded by Mark Mandelbaum and Barry Fenton, two real estate visionaries who began with a dream to develop innovative, one-of-a-kind downtown condominium properties. Over the past 25 years, Lanterra has charted an amazing success story, shaping the Toronto skyline with one iconic condominium after another and scaling new heights in design, style and elegant urban living. The company's guiding philosophy goes beyond just condominium building to dynamic urban revitalization and putting Toronto on the global map as the new city of the future, with vibrant master-planned mixed-use communities, sustainable green living, and cutting-edge environmental technologies. For more information, visit www.lanterradevelopments.com or on social media @lanterradev .

