LANORAIE, QC, Dec. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - LanOTR, a leader in OTR tire retreading, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Rechapage Global, a commercial tire retreading plant located in Lévis, Québec. Under the new name GlobalECO, this new division enables LanOTR to extend its retreading expertise to the trucking industry, consolidating its presence in new markets.

An expanded offering to serve truckers

By integrating GlobalECO into its activities, LanOTR now offers a solution that makes the most of truck tires, thanks to a retread that guarantees optimum performance in use, while costing less than a new brand-name tire.

"GlobalECO reflects our commitment to offer high-performance, reliable tires that meet carriers' requirements while optimizing their costs," says Daniel Marleau, CEO of LanOTR. "This acquisition brings us one step closer to our vision of creating an accessible and reliable retreading model to reduce the tire industry's environmental impact."

Unlocking the full potential of tires through strategic synergy

Thanks to the combined 85 years of technical expertise of the two companies, their high standards and LanOTR's fleet of trucks, GlobalECO is now able to serve customers throughout Eastern Canada.

Finally, GlobalECO will continue to work with its retailers to ensure the sale of its retreading services, while strengthening existing partnerships to better meet carriers' needs. The company is also committed to accompanying its retailers with tailored support, guaranteeing an optimal customer experience.

About LanOTR

The LanOTR experience means superior quality, fast service, enhanced safety and, above all, peace of mind. Our specialized team brings a wealth of experience to bear on your OTR tire retreading and repair needs and concerns.

About GlobalECO

GlobalECO, a division of LanOTR, specializes in truck tire retreading, offers high-performance, sustainable and eco-responsible solutions in Eastern Canada. With its technical expertise and high standards, the company helps carriers optimize their operating costs while reducing their environmental footprint.

LanOTR.com

GlobalECO.ca

SOURCE LanOTR

Source: Daniel Marleau, CEO, LanOTR and GlobalECO, [email protected], Telephone: 450 887-2303