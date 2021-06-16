MONTREAL, June 16th, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - After a thorough, multi-tiered process, the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation selected 6 extraordinary leaders based on their remarkable accomplishments in various professional domains and sectors – private, public, parapublic, and non-profit - to the theme of its 2021-2024 Scientific Cycle, Language, Culture & Identity.

As accomplished leaders, our 2021 Mentors will act as trainers, guides and advisors to Scholars during the three-year leadership training program. Together with the Fellows, they design and conduct training sessions for the Scholars at the Institutes of Engaged Leadership, using experiential learning as much as possible to ensure that the Foundation's activities are rooted in the cities and communities where the Institutes take place.

Celebrating difference and engagement

Our 2021 Mentors support the leadership development of Scholars as they embark on a three-year journey rooted in the Foundation's leadership curriculum, Building Brave Spaces: The Path to Engaged Leadership , based on the Foundation's six key leadership concepts tailored to nurturing public intellectuals. Mentors will help Scholars to become leaders of self, others, and systems through unique expertise invaluable to future Engaged Leaders – in communication and public engagement, team and project management, financial and entrepreneurial skills, social innovation, negotiation, networking, creative and design thinking, and resilience in the face of adversity. Mentors will also contribute to the Foundation's Brave Spaces, which privilege robust debate and the celebration of difference, critical to meaningful engagement with communities across the country and to building progress around a plurality of perspectives. Recognizing that these can be challenging and sometimes uncomfortable discussions, they are supported by a safety net of mutual respect, strong policy, and the Foundation's Code of Community Engagement.

2021 Mentors

Through their unique sets of experience and knowledge, our 2021 Mentors have made significant contributions to our institutions, communities, and society. These trailblazers will hand down an extraordinary toolbox to our Scholars, supporting them in becoming community-focused Engaged Leaders.

Congratulations to the 2021 Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation Mentors :

Karine Asselin

Karine Asselin is a seasoned diplomat who has served in multiple capacities at Global Affairs Canada for more than two decades. She served at the Privy Council Office, in the Machinery of Government Secretariat, she was posted to Vienna at Canada's Delegation to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, and was Minister-Counsellor at the Canadian Embassy in Brasilia. Ms. Asselin served as Canada's Ambassador to the Republic of Panama from 2015 to 2018. Recently, she has held senior management positions in the Multilateral Organisations Bureau and, currently, in the Consular Policy Bureau.

Julius Grey

Julius Grey is a renowned lawyer with more than 40 years of experience and practice in several areas of law, notably in human rights and freedom and in language rights. He taught at McGill University, Université de Montréal, and the Canadian Human Rights School in Charlottetown. A president of the Canadian Human Rights Foundation from 1985 to 1988, he continues to publish on topics of law and general interest. In 2004, Me Grey received the Barreau du Québec Medal for his career accomplishments. Julius Grey has pleaded the second most cases in the Supreme Court of Canada. He has gone to the highest court in the country more than 50 times!

Emmanuel Kattan

A philosopher and novelist, Emmanuel Kattan is Director of the Alliance Program, an innovative academic joint venture of Columbia University and three major French Higher Education Institutions. He was previously Director of the British Council in New York, where he oversaw academic collaboration programs, and Senior Adviser at the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations. Dr. Kattan is a Doctor of Philosophy and Politics and a former Rhodes Scholar whose novels focus on the intersection of identities. He has always worked to create and foster collaborations between academic communities and institutions.

Aldéa Landry

The Honourable Aldéa Landry is a former politician, a business owner, a volunteer and an advocate for numerous causes. Her expertise and impressive network with respect to Acadian and Francophone communities are highly relevant to the scientific theme Language, Culture and Identity. As one of the Women's Executive Network (2009 and 2010) Canada's Top 100 Most Powerful Women, she has always been a strong proponent for the advancement of women in leadership roles. She is the former Chancellor of the Université Sainte-Anne (Nova Scotia).

Gabrielle Scrimshaw Sagalov

Gabrielle Scrimshaw Sagalov is an Indigenous professional with a passion for creating social impact. She has an MBA from Stanford and is a Gleitsman Fellow at the Center for Public Leadership at Harvard University. Ms. Scrimshaw Sagalov is the founder of The Scrimshaw Group, a consultancy with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and Indigenous economic development. A proud citizen of the Hatchet Lake Denesuline Nation, she is the co-founder of the Indigenous Professional Association of Canada.

Azola Zuma Mayekiso

Azola Zuma Mayekiso is co-Chairman of the Lulalab Foundation and a deputy Chairman of the Human Resources Development Council of South Africa. She was previously CEO of Sanlam Investment Management (SIM), one of South Africa's most reputable investment management companies, and the executive director and head of Business Development for the Vunani Group. She holds an MBA in International Business and Management from the Hanze University in the Netherlands.

About the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation

The Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation is an independent and non-partisan charity established in 2001 as a living memorial to the former Prime Minister. In 2002, with the support of the House of Commons, the Government of Canada endowed the Foundation with the Advanced Research in the Humanities and Human Sciences Fund. The Foundation also benefits from private donations. By granting doctoral Scholarships, awarding Fellowships, appointing Mentors, and holding public events, the Foundation encourages critical reflection and action in four areas important to Canadians: human rights and dignity, responsible citizenship, Canada and the world, and people and their natural environment. www.trudeaufoundation.ca

SOURCE Pierre Elliot Trudeau Foundation

For further information: Media requests: Frédérique Lorrain, 450-702-0339, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.fondationtrudeau.ca/

