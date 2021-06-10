Language, Culture and Identity : Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation welcomes its 2021 Fellows to its three-year leadership program

MONTREAL, June 10, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - After a thorough, multi-tiered process, the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation selected 4 remarkable intellectuals based on their record of excellence in research, their leadership as public educators, their strong teaching and academic mentoring skills, and the relevance of their work, knowledge, and experiences to the theme of our 2021-2024 Scientific Cycle, Language, Culture & Identity.

As leading researchers in their fields, our 2021 Fellows will offer intellectual guidance to our Scholars as they embark on a leadership journey rooted in the Foundation's leadership curriculum, Building Brave Spaces: The Path to Engaged Leadership, based on the Foundation's six key leadership concepts tailored to nurturing public intellectuals. Fellows will introduce Scholars to contexts that feature a plurality of perspectives, realities, and knowledges, and will teach them to translate their research into action and to become leaders of self, others, and systems.

Celebrating differences and engagement

As exceptional teachers and outstanding leaders, they will help Scholars expand their horizons and support them in developing a unique engagement with issues and ideas that are outside their doctoral training. They will also contribute to the Foundation's Brave Spaces, which privilege robust debate and the celebration of differences, critical to a meaningful engagement with communities across the country and to building progress around a plurality of perspectives. Recognizing that these can be challenging and sometimes uncomfortable discussions, they are supported by a safety net of mutual respect, strong policy, and the Foundation's Code of Community Engagement.

2021 Fellows

2021 Fellows have a deep expertise of the scientific theme, Language, Culture & Identity, with specific perspectives that complement one another. They are also exceptionally representative of the Foundation's commitment to promoting Canada's official languages and Indigenous languages:

Stéphanie Chouinard

Stéphanie Chouinard is an associate professor in the Department of Political Science at Royal Military College (Kingston). She teaches in Canadian politics, comparative politics, and political geography. She brings to our Scientific Theme her remarkable expertise in the fields of language rights, minority and Indigenous rights, and law and politics.

François Larocque

François Larocque is professor of Law at the University of Ottawa and has published in the areas of philosophy of law, Canadian legal history, civil liability, human rights, and international law. His considerable knowledge of language rights in Canada and civil liability for grave breaches of international human rights is a great contribution to our 2021-2024 scientific theme, Language, Culture & Identity.

Lorna Williams

Lorna Wanosts'a7 Williams is Professor Emerita of Indigenous Education, Curriculum and Instruction at the University of Victoria and Canada Research Chair in Education and Linguistics, and the first director of the school's Indigenous education program. Her experience in developing curricula in Indigenous language revitalization by using traditional teaching and learning practices will be invaluable for the 2021-2024 scientific theme, Language, Culture & Identity.

Robert Blair, Fulbright Canada – Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation Fellow / Joint Chair in Contemporary Public Policy

Robert Blair is Professor Emeritus at the University of Nebraska. A prolific author, Professor Blair has published numerous articles, chapters, monographs, and professional management publications in the fields of city management, public policy and economic development. He is a true public intellectual who has worked with organizations in the field and provided technical assistance to many communities and public agencies over the years.

About the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation

The Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation is an independent and non-partisan charity established in 2001 as a living memorial to the former Prime Minister. In 2002, with the support of the House of Commons, the Government of Canada endowed the Foundation with the Advanced Research in the Humanities and Human Sciences Fund. The Foundation also benefits from private donations. By granting doctoral Scholarships, awarding Fellowships, appointing Mentors, and holding public events, the Foundation encourages critical reflection and action in four areas important to Canadians: human rights and dignity, responsible citizenship, Canada and the world, and people and their natural environment. www.trudeaufoundation.ca

