Langlois Lawyers, becomes one of Propulsion Québec's strategic partners

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 25, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Propulsion Québec, cluster for electric and smart transportation, thrilled to announce the renewal of its strategic partnership with Langlois Lawyers, Quebec's largest independent law firm.

Propulsion Québec and Langlois Lawyers are pursuing their great collaboration to keep supporting innovative Quebec companies in the electric and smart transportation ecosystem. First partner of the cluster in 2018, Langlois Lawyers has been involved in several events of Propulsion Quebec, among others, multiple activities in the R&D and Innovation working group, various debates on the electric and smart transportation sector as well as during the Movin'On 2019 Summit.

Renewable on an annual basis, this partnership will allow Langlois Lawyers to get involved in the energy transition by supporting Québec's initiatives in electrification of transport and in smart mobility solutions. These are essential for reducing the greenhouse gas emissions and for the fight against climate change. With its legal expertise related to energies, natural resources and technologies, Langlois Lawyers is a strategic partner for the cluster's upcoming projects, in particular, for the realization of a study on the financing of the electric and smart transport sector, to be published later in 2021.

Today, by renewing its partner status, Langlois Lawyers reinforces its support to our ecosystem and plays a meaningful role in the electrification of the province's economy, as well as in the creation of the mobility of tomorrow.

"Being able to relate on the support of our precious partners, year after year, is something that Propulsion Québec truly appreciates. It is by mobilizing all economic players, clean energy experts and the government, that our cluster can offer a good and adequate support to its members and to the entire Quebec electric and smart transportation ecosystem. Langlois Lawyers is a strong and important partner with relevant expertise that can concretely support our 210 members with their innovative projects. We look forward to continuing this great collaboration!" shared Sarah Houde, CEO of Propulsion Québec.

"Langlois Lawyers is pleased to team up with Propulsion Québec and thus, to actively contribute to positive changes for the society and for the environment. We strongly believe that the electrification of transportation and sustainable mobility are important growing vectors for the future of Québec", said Jean-François Gagnon, CEO of Langlois Lawyers.

About Langlois Lawyers

Langlois Lawyers is Québec's largest independent law firm, with around 150 practicing lawyers in the Greater Montréal and the city of Québec areas, and around 300 team members working to provide our clientele with a complete range of high-quality legal services in civil and commercial litigation, business law, and labour and employment law. With a reputation for excellence, the firm has received numerous distinctions in 2020, including being named Regional Law Firm of the Year in Canada by Chambers and Partners and ranking first among the Top 10 Quebec Regional Law Firms in Canadian Lawyer magazine.

About Propulsion Québec

Québec's smart and electric transportation cluster rallies the entire sector around joint projects aimed at positioning Québec as a leader in developing and implementing land transportation systems that promote smart and electric transportation. Created in 2017, Propulsion Québec has over 210 members from a variety of sectors and deploys its resources across six distinct working groups to develop and support innovative projects. The cluster receives financial support from the Government of Québec, the Government of Canada, Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal (CMM), ATTRIX, the Fonds de solidarité FTQ, Hydro-Québec and Québecor.

