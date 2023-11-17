The Government of Canada is making investments in British Columbia to refresh public spaces and stimulate local economies

LANGLEY, BC, Nov. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Safe and inclusive public spaces are key to building vibrant communities. They bring together people of all ages and abilities and attract new visitors, supporting local businesses and boosting economic vitality.

Langley receives over $260,000 from the Government of Canada to revitalize the downtown core and Willoughby Community Park (CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada)

Today, John Aldag, Member of Parliament for Cloverdale – Langley City announced more than $260,000 in PacifiCan funding through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund for two public space projects in Langley. The announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan).

The Township of Langley is receiving $230,000 to create a new plaza at Willoughby Community Park. The plaza is adjacent to the new professional sports field for the Vancouver Football Club. It will provide a public space for visitors to socialize and enjoy food trucks before games and other seasonal events. Project work includes site design and construction, installation of walkways, lighting, seating, and public art.

The Downtown Langley Business Association is receiving $31,320 to install picnic tables and planters in Langley's downtown core to provide visitors with a place to sit outdoors while shopping in the area.

Projects like these help communities and businesses in British Columbia welcome visitors from near and far, improve community wellbeing, create jobs, and grow the local economy.

Quotes

"These investments in Langley's downtown core and Willoughby Community Park demonstrate how the Government of Canada is helping to boost economic development in communities across British Columbia. Investing in shared public spaces brings communities together and will ensure that cities like Langley thrive well into the future."

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

"Today's announcement means more vibrant spaces for Langley residents to enjoy. Visitors to Langley's downtown core and Willoughby Community Park will soon be able to enjoy the upgraded amenities and build on the great sense of community in our neighborhoods. I look forward to Langley residents making use of these newly revitalized spaces."

- John Aldag, Member of Parliament for Cloverdale – Langley City

"This new plaza at Willoughby Community Park will compliment initiatives occurring in our Arts, Sports, and Entertainment District. With Township of Langley Council's recent announcement to build three new ice sheets and two new dry floors, the Langley Events Centre will continue to grow as a destination for both residents and guests, as a place for our community to thrive."

- Eric Woodward, Mayor, Township of Langley

Quick Facts

PacifiCan is the federal economic development agency dedicated to British Columbians. PacifiCan works with partners who are building innovative businesses, creating quality jobs, and supporting inclusive growth throughout British Columbia .

. The Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) program launched in the summer of 2021.

The CCRF provided $500 million over two years to Canada's regional development agencies (RDAs) to invest in projects that build and improve community infrastructure, making public spaces safer, greener, and more accessible.

over two years to regional development agencies (RDAs) to invest in projects that build and improve community infrastructure, making public spaces safer, greener, and more accessible. In 2022, PacifiCan opened offices in Kelowna , Cranbrook , Victoria , Campbell River , Prince George , Prince Rupert , and Fort St. John , serving businesses and communities across the province.

