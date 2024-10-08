MONTREAL, Oct. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - After almost two years of battling McGill University's challenge to their certification, members of the Association of McGill Professors of Law (AMPL) can finally breathe a sigh of relief. In an agreement signed yesterday by both parties, the university's administration has agreed to recognize AMPL and negotiate its first collective agreement. As part of the settlement, the administration also acknowledges the legitimacy of two other professors' unions: the Association of McGill Professors of Education (AMPE) and the Association of McGill Professors of the Faculty of Arts (AMPFA). Together, these unions, united in their cause, will form a confederation to negotiate common working conditions. In return, AMPL agrees to end its unlimited strike.

"The agreement represents a major victory for McGill's professors," said Madeleine Pastinelli, president of the Fédération québécoise des professeures et professeurs d'université (FQPPU). "Of course, this resolution comes very late, following a costly and unnecessary battle by the university to prevent unionization. This anti-union stance led to a strike that was as long and difficult as it was apparently necessary to bring McGill's administration to reason. Regardless, this proves that no university can disregard its professors' fundamental right to collective bargaining."

"At last, we can turn our attention to the Association's primary mission: guaranteeing collegial and transparent governance within our Faculty," said Evan Decent-Fox, president of AMPL. "All of this, naturally, while continuing our unwavering defence of the university's mission and the conditions required for its full realization."

Timeline

November 2022 : The Tribunal administratif du travail certifies the AMPL, representing "all full-time professors of McGill University's Faculty of Law." This decision follows a lengthy and costly legal battle initiated by McGill against AMPL's certification and its members' fundamental right to collective bargaining. The administration seeks judicial review of the decision.

: The certifies the AMPL, representing "all full-time professors of Faculty of Law." This decision follows a lengthy and costly legal battle initiated by against AMPL's certification and its members' fundamental right to collective bargaining. The administration seeks judicial review of the decision. February 2024 : AMPL organizes the first professors' strike at McGill University in response to the administration's refusal to negotiate in good faith. The administration avoids regular meetings with the bargaining committee and seeks unilateral authority to alter professors' working conditions.

: AMPL organizes the first professors' strike at in response to the administration's refusal to negotiate in good faith. The administration avoids regular meetings with the bargaining committee and seeks unilateral authority to alter professors' working conditions. April 2024: McGill's outright refusal to negotiate in good faith leads AMPL to initiate an unlimited strike, which lasts until October 2024 (with a summer break, during which professors were able to grade their students). Central to AMPL's demands is that the administration abandon its legal campaign to deny the union's existence.

outright refusal to negotiate in good faith leads AMPL to initiate an unlimited strike, which lasts until (with a summer break, during which professors were able to grade their students). Central to AMPL's demands is that the administration abandon its legal campaign to deny the union's existence. October 2024 : McGill's administration agrees to consider recognizing AMPL's legitimacy and dropping further litigation. AMPL suspends its strike.

Since 1991, the FQPPU has been the consultation and representation body for Quebec university faculty.

SOURCE Fédération québécoise des professeures et professeurs d'université (FQPPU)

