Landmark Cinemas Unveils Completed Transformation of its Nanaimo Theatre

Renovated theatre brings IMAX® and premium movie-going experiences to Vancouver Island for the summer blockbuster season.

NANAIMO, BC, July 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Landmark Cinemas is proud to announce the completion of interior renovations at its Nanaimo theatre located at Woodgrove Centre, unveiling a fully upgraded movie-going experience for Vancouver Island Movie Lovers for the summer blockbuster season.

The multi-phase renovation has completely reimagined the theatre, bringing Landmark's signature premium movie-going experience to each of the theatre's eight auditoriums. Guests can now enjoy luxury recliner seating throughout the theatre, Landmark's exclusive Premiere Seats, IMAX® with Laser technology and Laser Ultra, delivering industry-leading comfort, sight and sound for every movie.

"This renovation represents our ongoing commitment to giving Movie Lovers the very best theatrical movie-going experience possible," said Dave Cohen, President, Landmark Cinemas. "We're thrilled to officially unveil the completed transformation of Landmark Cinemas Nanaimo. Every auditorium has been thoughtfully upgraded to deliver exceptional comfort, premium presentation and the kind of unforgettable experience that makes seeing a movie in theatres truly special."

"We're excited to build on our partnership with Landmark with this excellent IMAX location in Nanaimo," said Mark Welton, President, IMAX Global Theatres. "Audiences across the city will be able to experience the crystal-clear image and immersive sound of IMAX across an exciting slate of upcoming Filmed For IMAX titles including 'The Odyssey' and 'Dune: Part Three' through the rest of the year."

The completed renovation features:

Luxury recliner seating in every auditorium

Landmark's exclusive Premiere Seats, featuring heated recliners, adjustable headrests, privacy wings, personal tables and coat hooks

IMAX ® with Laser, delivering extraordinary image quality, increased brightness, enhanced contrast and immersive precision audio

with Laser, delivering extraordinary image quality, increased brightness, enhanced contrast and immersive precision audio Laser Ultra, Landmark's Premium Large Format experience featuring 4K laser projection and Dolby Atmos® sound

The renovation marks another milestone in Landmark Cinemas' continued investment in premium entertainment experiences across Canada. By combining state-of-the-art presentation technology with enhanced guest comfort.

The completion of the renovation comes as audiences prepare for a summer lineup of highly anticipated theatrical releases, giving moviegoers across Central and Northern Vancouver Island access to Landmark's fully upgraded movie experience.

About Landmark Cinemas

Landmark Cinemas, with corporate headquarters in Calgary, Alberta, is Canada's second largest cinema operator and a subsidiary of Kinepolis Group, a recognized international cinema company headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. As part of the Kinepolis family of premium brands - alongside Kinepolis in Europe and MJR Theatres and Emagine in the United States - Landmark Cinemas plays a central role in delivering high-quality movie experiences across Canada.

Today, Landmark Cinemas welcomes Movie Lovers to enjoy the ultimate movie-going experience in 35 theatres and 301 screens from British Columbia, throughout Western Canada and Ontario. Guests can enjoy films in a variety of premium large formats (PLF), including Laser Ultra, IMAX®, Extra and Xtreme, as well as the added comfort of Premiere Seating or Full-Recliner Seating in select locations.

Deeply connected to the communities it serves, Landmark Cinemas and its Cast and Crew proudly support Kids Help Phone. As a national sponsor of the Walk So Kids Can Talk, and through ongoing promotional support and fundraising initiatives in its theatres, the company is committed to supporting the mental health and well-being of both its young guests and its Cast and Crew.

For more information, visit www.landmarkcinemas.com.

SOURCE Landmark Cinemas Canada LP

Media Contact: Olivia Goemans, [email protected], 403-993-5942