PHASE 1 OF RENOVATIONS COMPLETE AT LANDMARK CINEMAS, NANAIMO, B.C.

MOVIE LOVERS MAY NOW EXPERIENCE THEIR MOVIES IN

LASER ULTRA, LUXURY RECLINER SEATING & PREMIERE SEATING

CALGARY, AB, April 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Landmark Cinemas is pleased to announce that phase 1 of the company's renovation of its theatre located in Nanaimo, B.C, at the Woodgrove Shopping Centre, 6631 North Island Highway is complete, and beginning April 24th Movie Lovers may experience their movies in Landmark's proprietary Premium Large Format (PLF) movie-going experience, Laser Ultra, luxury recliner seating, and its market exclusive Premiere Seats in addition to the previously unveiled IMAX with Laser.

The three renovated auditoriums – auditoriums 5, 6 and 7 - each include Landmark's luxury recliner power seating in a full-stadium configuration. The fully reclining seats with extended footrest provide Movie Lovers with a significant increase in personal space and a relaxing, disruption-free movie experience. This new premium movie-going experience also features Landmark's market exclusive Premiere Seats. Each auditorium, excluding IMAX with Laser, includes at least one row of Premiere Seats, offering guests the added luxury and personal space of two heated recliner seats with power adjustable headrests, side table and coat hook wrapped in a personal privacy enclosure.

Auditorium 6 features Landmark's Laser Ultra movie experience, a state-of-the-art sound and projection experience featuring Christie's 4K laser projection system coupled with immersive DOLBY Atmos® sound. The theatre's new Laser Ultra experience offers superior image quality with exceptional brightness level, increased contrast ratio, and vivid colors for a radically improved RealD 3D movie experience. DOLBY Atmos® produces breathtaking sound quality that puts movie-goers in the action, creating a truly immersive experience.

"Following the enthusiastic reception of IMAX with Laser from Movie Lovers across Vancouver Island, we are excited for our Guests to experience the premium comfort and luxury of recliner and Premiere Seating, and Laser Ultra, the ultimate in sight and sound," said Dave Cohen, President, Landmark Cinemas.

The theatre's final phase of renovation, Phase 2, includes luxury recliner seating and Premiere Seats in auditoriums 1, 2, 3 and 4 are tentatively scheduled for competition in mid-June 2026.

About Landmark Cinemas Canada:

A subsidiary of Kinepolis Group NV, Belgium, Landmark is Canada's second largest motion picture, theatre exhibition company. From a single screen in 1965, today Landmark Cinemas welcomes Movie Lovers to share their love of movies and enjoy a perfect movie-going experience in 36 theatres and 302 screens throughout Western Canada and Ontario. We are connected to the communities we serve, and our Cast and Crew are proud to support Kids Help Phone. As a National Sponsor of the BMO Walk So Kids Can Talk, through promotional support and fundraising initiatives in our theatres, we are committed to supporting the mental health and well-being of both our youth Guests and Cast & Crew. Landmark's corporate headquarters is in Calgary, Alberta.

For additional information:

Landmark Cinemas www.landmarkcinemas.com/media-hub

Landmark President Dave Cohen is available for interviews

Our Nanaimo Press Kit, featuring photos and b-roll, is available for download here.

SOURCE Landmark Cinemas Canada LP

For additional information: [email protected]