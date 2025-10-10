RENOVATIONS FEATURING IMAX® WITH LASER, LASER ULTRA, LUXURY RECLINER SEATING, PREMIERE SEATING UNDERWAY AT LANDMARK CINEMAS, NANAIMO, B.C.

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Landmark Cinemas is pleased to announce that the company has commenced renovations of its theatre located in Nanaimo, B.C, at the Woodgrove Shopping Centre, 6631 North Island Highway to include IMAX® with Laser, Landmark's proprietary Premium Large Format (PLF) movie-going experience, Laser Ultra, luxury recliner seating, and its market exclusive Premiere Seats. The renovation will occur in two phases, with completion of the entire renovation anticipated mid-2026.

The initial phase, starting today, will see the introduction of IMAX with Laser which delivers crystal-clear lifelike images and precision audio for a movie-going experience unlike anything else, complemented by the ultimate luxury of fully-powered recliner seating. Movie Lovers can experience IMAX with Laser beginning Friday, November 14th with The Running Man starring Glen Powell.

The second phase of the theatre's renovation, scheduled for completion in mid-2026, will introduce Landmark's luxury recliner power seating in a full-stadium configuration to each of the theatre's auditoriums. The fully reclining seats with extended footrest provide Movie Lovers with a significant increase in personal space and a relaxing, disruption-free movie experience. This new premium movie-going experience also features Landmark's market exclusive Premiere Seats. Each auditorium includes one row of Premiere Seats, offering guests the added luxury and personal space of two heated recliner seats with power adjustable headrests, side table and coat hook wrapped in a personal privacy enclosure.

The theatre will also feature Landmark's Laser Ultra movie experience, a state-of-the-art sound and projection experience featuring Barco's laser projection system coupled with immersive DOLBY Atmos® sound. The theatre's new Laser Ultra experience offers superior image quality with exceptional brightness level, increased contrast ratio and vivid colors for a radically improved RealD 3D movie experience. DOLBY Atmos® produces breathtaking sound quality that puts movie-goers in the action, creating a truly immersive experience.

"With the completion of our entire renovation, from IMAX with Laser and Laser Ultra, to the premium comfort and luxury of recliner and Premiere Seating, Landmark's Nanaimo theatre will offer the ultimate moviegoing experience for Movie Lovers throughout Vancouver Island," offered Dave Cohen, President, Landmark Cinemas.

"We're excited to expand our longstanding partnership with Landmark Cinemas and bring IMAX with Laser to moviegoers in Nanaimo," said Jason Swanson, Vice President of Sales, The Americas, IMAX. "This upgrade reflects our shared commitment to delivering premium moviegoing experiences, bringing audiences across Vancouver Island closer than ever to the world's biggest blockbusters with IMAX.

About Landmark Cinemas Canada:

A subsidiary of Kinepolis Group NV, Belgium, Landmark is Canada's second largest motion picture, theatre exhibition company. From a single screen in 1965, today Landmark Cinemas welcomes Movie Lovers to share their love of movies and enjoy a perfect movie-going experience in 36 theatres and 302 screens throughout Western Canada and Ontario. We are connected to the communities we serve, and our Cast and Crew are proud to support Kids Help Phone. As a National Sponsor of the BMO Walk So Kids Can Talk, through promotional support and fundraising initiatives in our theatres, we are committed to support the mental health and well-being of both our youth Guests and Cast & Crew. Landmark's corporate headquarters is in Calgary, Alberta.

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture, and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX systems to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, making IMAX's network among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of June 30, 2025, there were 1,821 IMAX systems (1,750 commercial multiplexes, 11 commercial destinations, 60 institutional) operating in 89 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "1970".

IMAX®, IMAX 3D®, Experience It In IMAX®, The IMAX Experience®, DMR®, Filmed For IMAX®, IMAX LIVE™, IMAX Enhanced® and IMAX StreamSmart™ are trademarks and trade names of IMAX Corporation or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions. For more information, visit www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Instagram (www.instagram.com/imax), Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/imax), X (www.twitter.com/imax), and YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies).

