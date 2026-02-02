Spendsafe and Landmark Cinemas Canada Announce National Partnership to Raise Financially Confident Families

TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Spendsafe Mastercard® Reloadable Prepaid Card, a full-service financial education platform for youth, has announced a strategic partnership with Landmark Cinemas of Canada to bring real-world financial learning experiences directly to families across Canada.

The partnership combines entertainment and education by connecting Spendsafe with Landmark moviegoers, creating meaningful moments where kids and teens learn the value of earning, saving, and spending responsibly in an environment they love.

This collaboration reflects Spendsafe and Landmark's shared belief that experiences shape behaviour. For families, a trip to the movies is often a child's first exposure to independent spending. Whether it is buying popcorn, or budgeting for friends, these moments represent practical financial decisions that shape lifelong habits.

"Landmark Cinemas is about creating unforgettable experiences for families," said Vasanth Ratna, CEO and Founder of Spendsafe. "At Spendsafe, we focus on giving kids the tools to understand money through real-world experiences. This partnership brings those two missions together in a way that is authentic, meaningful, and impactful."

"Landmark is dedicated to delivering exceptional guest experiences and connecting people through the power of storytelling and shared moments," said Dave Cohen, President Landmark Cinemas Canada. "Spendsafe's platform is designed with the same values at its core: connection, confidence, and growth. By embedding financial literacy into family entertainment, the partnership supports Landmark's commitment to enriching communities while giving parents a modern, safe way to introduce money management to their children."

Members of Landmark's loyalty program, EXTRAS, will soon enjoy exclusive rewards through Spendsafe, turning family movie nights into even more memorable, and financially rewarding experiences. Members who enroll their children on Spendsafe will receive special offers including complimentary tickets, popcorn, and drinks. This initiative introduces families to a smart, safe way for kids to learn how to manage money in real-world settings they already love.

About Spendsafe

Spendsafe is Canada's first and only Mastercard®-backed financial education platform built specifically for youth. Designed for children and teens aged 6 to 18, Spendsafe combines a secure prepaid card, real-time AI coaching, and dynamic parent-child financial tools to create a fully integrated ecosystem for building lifelong money skills. With a mission to empower the next generation through responsible financial habits, Spendsafe turns everyday transactions into teachable moments, offering a safe, scalable solution that grows with each child's financial journey.

About Landmark Cinemas Canada

A subsidiary of Kinepolis Group NV, Belgium, Landmark is Canada's second largest motion picture theatre exhibition company. From a single screen in 1965, today Landmark Cinemas welcomes Movie Lovers to share their love of movies and enjoy a perfect movie-going experience in 35 theatres and 301 screens from BC, throughout Western Canada and Ontario in multiple formats that include Premium Large Format (PLF) brands (Laser Ultra, IMAX®, Extra, Xtreme) and RealD 3D technology, and in select locations, the premium comfort of Premiere Seating or Full-Recliner Seating and with the added convenience of Reserved Seating. We are connected to the communities we serve, and our Cast and Crew are proud to support Kids Help Phone. As a National Sponsor of the Walk So Kids Can Talk, through promotional support and fundraising initiatives in our theatres, we are committed to support the mental health and well-being of both our youth Guests and Cast & Crew. Landmark's corporate headquarters is in Calgary, Alberta.

