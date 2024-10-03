Landing the plane: Alberta's economy heading into 2025

ATB Financial Quarterly Economic Outlook

EDMONTON, AB, Oct. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - The tide has turned in the battle against inflation, setting the stage for a softish landing. The Canadian economy, after narrowly avoiding a technical recession late last year, is projected to grow by 1.2 per cent this year and accelerate to 2.0 per cent in 2025 as the Bank of Canada continues to cut its policy rate. Some challenges will remain even as interest rates normalise, including sluggish labour productivity and stretched housing affordability.

Alberta's economy has also been navigating the impacts of inflation, along with a prolonged adjustment to lower oil and gas investment over the past decade. But the economy is showing some promising signs in 2025. Increased market access, more investment in downstream energy projects, and a population-driven jump in new home construction is expected to keep Alberta's GDP growth rate above the national average next year.

Households will continue to feel the lingering effects of past interest rate hikes and inflation, constraining growth in consumer spending. In addition, a rapidly expanding labour force will keep the unemployment rate elevated in the near term, before easing next year.

ATB Financial's latest economic outlook sees Alberta as among the growth leaders in Canada. Alberta's real GDP is forecast to expand by 2.5 per cent in 2024 and improve further to 2.8 per cent in 2025, significantly outpacing the national economy.

To account for the continued presence of elevated global risks, ATB Financial continues to incorporate high and low scenarios into its forecast, in addition to its base projection.

"Alberta's economy is expected to gather more momentum in 2025, driven by enhanced market access for energy, residential construction activity, and growth in emerging industries," said ATB Financial's Chief Economist, Mark Parsons. "But the battle against inflation has left a toll and geopolitical risks are elevated, which should keep consumers and businesses cautious."

