Forêt de L'Abbaye, Chalets Lanaudière and Centre de villégiature et de congrès Lanaudière receive a total of over $300,000 in financial assistance from CED.

SAINT-JEAN-DE-MATHA, QC, Nov. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

A key driver of the economy, the Canadian tourism industry generated more than $100 billion in annual revenues before being hit hard by the pandemic. That is why the Government of Canada launched the Tourism Relief Fund (TRF), a $500M pan-Canadian initiative to help businesses and organizations in the sector overcome the impacts of the pandemic and position themselves for the future. The initiative, administered by CED in Quebec, ended on March 31, 2023.

Today, Annie Koutrakis, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, is announcing a total of $312,338 in financial contributions for three Lanaudière tourism organisations that have received CED support under the TRF.

The recipient organisations are the Forêt de l'Abbaye inc., Chalets Lanaudière and the Centre de villégiature et de congrès Lanaudière inc. This announcement follows a series of strategic investments made by CED under this initiative; a report on the TRF was unveiled on June 28, 2023.

Further details on the three projects are provided in a related backgrounder. In addition to helping increase tourist traffic, these projects will make it possible to attract potential clients to several Lanaudière businesses.

The Government of Canada is convinced that Quebec's economy cannot recover without the tourism industry, which is crucial for the regional economy. The economy in the regions not only raises the profile of each territory, but it also helps create jobs and careers right across the province. The tourism sector has all the assets it needs to ensure the development of an economy that is stronger, more inclusive, and more resilient.

"CED's support for the projects by the Forêt de l'Abbaye, Chalets Lanaudière and the Centre de villégiature et de congrès Lanaudière will help kickstart and foster development in the Lanaudière tourism sector, which was hit hard by the pandemic. By modernizing their attractions or adopting eco‑friendly practices, these three organizations are positioning themselves for the future and thereby helping to enhance the tourism experience on offer in the region, as well as the client experience."

Annie Koutrakis, Member of Parliament for Vimy and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

"Through the tourism industry, we can showcase Canada's attractions, culture, and diversity to visitors from around the world. The investments announced today in the projects by the Forêt de l'Abbaye, Chalets Lanaudière and the Centre de villégiature et de congrès Lanaudière will make it possible to attract more visitors and better host them in the beautiful Lanaudière region. The tourism industry is at the core of the regional economy, and we are proud to always support the regions and communities. We therefore need a solid tourism industry that has full recovered."

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

Tourism accounts for $102 billion in annual economic activity, 1.8 million jobs and 2% of Canada's GDP.

in annual economic activity, 1.8 million jobs and 2% of GDP. The TRF was specifically created to help tourism businesses and organizations offer innovative products and services to visitors and prepare to welcome international travellers again.

With a national budget of $500 million , including $485 million administered by the regional development agencies (RDAs) and $15 million by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), the TRF is part of the $1 billion in tourism support announced in Budget 2021. This initiative ended on March 31, 2023 , in Quebec .

, including administered by the regional development agencies (RDAs) and by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), the TRF is part of the in tourism support announced in Budget 2021. This initiative ended on , in . In Quebec , the TRF made it possible to support 292 projects over the last two years. This assistance, totalling $110,623,941 , complements all the actions taken by different partners, including the Government of Quebec .

, the TRF made it possible to support 292 projects over the last two years. This assistance, totalling , complements all the actions taken by different partners, including the Government of . In the Lanaudière region, four projects have received support under the TRF, for a total of $2,812,338 in investments by CED. These projects have led to the creation and maintenance of nearly 20 jobs.

in investments by CED. These projects have led to the creation and maintenance of nearly 20 jobs. CED is the key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

