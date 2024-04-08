Public Comments Invited on the Draft Report and Potential Conditions

What is happening?

OTTAWA, ON, April 8, 2024 /CNW/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is conducting a federal environmental assessment of the proposed Lake Manitoba and Lake St. Martin Outlet Channels Project, a new permanent flood control management system located in the Interlake region of Manitoba.

The Agency invites the public and Indigenous groups to comment on the draft Environmental Assessment Report that includes the Agency's conclusions and recommendations regarding the potential environmental effects of the project and their significance, and the proposed key mitigation measures and follow-up programs.

The Agency also invites comments on the draft potential conditions for the project. Final conditions would become legally-binding for the proponent if the Minister of Environment and Climate Change issues a decision statement indicating the project may proceed.

How can I participate?

Comments should be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 80148). The draft Report and potential conditions are also available on the Registry. Participants who wish to provide their input in a different format can contact the Agency by writing to [email protected].

Submit your comments online in either official language by 11:59 p.m. on May 8, 2024. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

Will there be more opportunities to participate?

This project has benefited from several public and Indigenous engagement opportunities. This is the final public comment period in the process.

Stay updated on this project by following the Agency on X (previously Twitter): @IAAC_AEIC #OutletChannels.

What is the proposed project?

Manitoba Infrastructure is proposing the construction and operation of a new permanent flood control management system located in Manitoba. As proposed, the Lake Manitoba and Lake St. Martin Outlet Channels Project would consist of two new diversion channels each approximately 24 kilometres long: the first running northwards from Watchorn Bay on Lake Manitoba, to Birch Bay on Lake St. Martin (Lake Manitoba Outlet Channel), and a second running northeast from Lake St. Martin to Sturgeon Bay on Lake Winnipeg (Lake St. Martin Outlet Channel). The project would also include the construction of two combined bridge and water control structures, a 24-kilovolt distribution line, and the re-alignment and/or construction of provincial highways, municipal roads and three bridge structures.

SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

For further information: Media inquiries, contact the Agency's media relations team by writing to [email protected], or by calling 343-549-3870.