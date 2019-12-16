Lainey Lui Breaks Down Buzzed About Shows in New Crave Original Series CRAVINGS: THE AFTERSHOW, Premiering January 12

– From Bell Media Studios, the new Crave companion series features Lui as she does a deep dive into a binge-worthy Crave series –

– CRAVINGS: THE AFTERSHOW kicks off with weekly analysis of HBO's highly-anticipated drama THE OUTSIDER –

– THE OUTSIDER premieres Sunday, Jan. 12 at 9 p.m. ET with two back-to-back episodes, only on Crave –

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Pop culture maven, author, and podcaster Lainey Lui (THE SOCIAL, ETALK) satisfies viewers cravings this winter with the debut of the new Crave Original Series CRAVINGS: THE AFTERSHOW, where she dishes on some of the most buzz-worthy programming available on Crave. From Bell Media Studios, the new companion series premieres Sunday, Jan. 12 at 11 p.m. ET following the debut of the first two episodes of HBO's compelling new series THE OUTSIDER at 9 p.m. ET, only on Crave.

Each Sunday on CRAVINGS: THE AFTERSHOW, Lui and a rotating panel of guests recap episodes of THE OUTSIDER, dissecting the biggest plot twists and developments, and providing comprehensive analysis. In each episode, Lui invites her television-loving friends over to dive into the subject series with candid takes and post-show analysis, extending the conversation about each episode beyond social media.

CRAVINGS: THE AFTERSHOW kicks off with Lui giving viewers an insider look into THE OUTSIDER. Based on Stephen King's bestselling novel of the same name, the highly anticipated drama stars Emmy® and Golden Globe®-nominee Ben Mendelsohn (BLOODLINE, Ready Player One) as police detective Ralph Anderson, and Emmy®-and Golden Globe® winner Jason Bateman (OZARK, ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT) as Terry Maitland. Bateman also serves as executive producer and directs the first two episodes.

"We are delighted to kick off CRAVINGS: THE AFTERSHOW by analyzing and discussing every thrilling moment of HBO's THE OUTSIDER," said Nanci MacLean, Vice-President, Bell Media Studios and President, Pinewood Toronto Studios. "And with Lainey at the helm, each episode will feel like you are in your living room with a smart, informed, and witty best friend."

"Candid, funny, and relatable, CRAVINGS: THE AFTERSHOW is the perfect platform to continue the conversation about Crave's most buzzworthy series," said Tracey Pearce, President, Distribution and Pay, Bell Media. "CRAVINGS: THE AFTERSHOW is the perfect dessert for your latest binge."

