Laferriere & Brixi Diamantaires, Still the Only World Diamond Mark® Authorized Diamond Dealer in Canada

SAINT-LAMBERT, QC, Oct. 10, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - 3 years after becoming the first Canadian jeweller to be granted the accreditation of Authorized Diamond Dealer (ADD) from the World Diamond Mark®, Laferriere & Brixi Diamantaires is proud to have this accreditation renewed again this year. Described in 2017 as an "exclusive high street jeweller" by Alex Popov, President of World Diamond Mark®, Laferriere & Brixi retains the Canadian exclusivity of this distinction for the time being.

This recognition from World Federation of Diamond Bourses represents the diamond industry's ultimate mark of trust for reputable jewellers who proudly collaborate with highly skilled and ethical sales teams.

"We are passionate about the diamond industry and take great pride in our work. The ADD brand confirms, once again, our firm commitment to providing infallible service and ethics in all our business relationships, both in Quebec and abroad." - Louis-Alexandre Laferriere

"Furthermore, as synthetic diamonds proliferate on the market, Laferrière & Brixi is pleased and honoured to partner with the World Diamond Mark® as an advocate for the promotion of natural diamonds." - Nadia Brixi

About Laferriere & Brixi Diamantaires Inc.

With offices in St-Lambert, Montreal and New York, LB Diamantaires Inc. is a trusted buyer and seller of fine diamonds and custom jewelry manufacturer. Consult the experts at Laferriere & Brixi Diamantaires Inc. for selling estate jewelry and important diamonds. Members of the New York Diamond Dealer Club and an Authorized Diamond Dealer of the World Diamond Mark.

