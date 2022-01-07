Lactalis Canada and Mapleview Agri Donate 24,500 Kilograms of Formula for Calves to Help Support B.C. Dairy Farms Recovering from Flooding Disaster

In collaboration with the Dairy Farmers of Canada, Summit Calf Solutions and Abbotsford B.C.-based Ritchie-Smith Feeds, 1,225 bags of donated premium milk replacer will be delivered to B.C. dairy farms in need mid-January, providing nourishment for approximately 500 calves for over two months.

"Dairy farms and farmers in British Columbia have been incredibly hard hit by the severe flooding that occurred late last year and the subsequent effects of this devastating event, including supply chain disruption impacting food availability for animals," said Mark Taylor, President & CEO, Lactalis Canada. "While many B.C. dairy farmers continue the difficult road to rebuild, Lactalis Canada is pleased to join forces with Mapleview Agri, the Dairy Farmers of Canada, Summit Calf Solutions and Ritchie-Smith Feeds to offer some relief to impacted B.C. dairy farmers through this partnership."

"Mapleview Agri Ltd. is proud to support the dairy farmers of B.C. who have been impacted by the recent flooding," said Aaron Keunen, Vice President, Mapleview Agri. "We are grateful to Lactalis Canada for providing the Canadian skim milk powder used in the manufacturing of this milk replacer, Dairy Farmers of Canada for assisting with the transportation costs as well as Summit Calf Solutions, and Ritchie-Smith Feeds for handling the distribution of the product to affected farmers. We are encouraged by the resiliency of B.C. dairy farmers throughout these challenging times and hope this collaborative donation can assist with the recovery and restoration of their livelihoods."

About Lactalis Canada Inc.

With 140 years of brand heritage, Lactalis Canada (formerly Parmalat Canada) is committed to enriching and nurturing the lives of Canadians by producing nutritious and great tasting dairy products. Named on Forbes 2021 list of Canada's Best Employers, Lactalis Canada directly employs 4,000 Canadians, supports hundreds of farming families and contributes to the livelihoods of thousands of Canadians who provide essential services to Lactalis Canada's more than 30 operating sites including 19 manufacturing facilities. The company's iconic brands include Cracker Barrel, Black Diamond, P'tit Québec, Balderson, Cheestrings Ficello, aMOOza!, Astro, siggi's, Stonyfield, IÖGO, IÖGO nanö, Olympic, Lactantia, Beatrice, Galbani, and Président. Lactalis Canada's commitment to responsible and sustainable growth has been recognized with the 2021 Canadian Grocer Impact Award for Sustainability and its CDN $2.7 million investment to the communities in which it operates. Lactalis Canada is a subsidiary of Lactalis Group, the world's leading dairy group, headquartered in Laval, France. For more information, visit www.lactalis.ca.

About Mapleview Agri Ltd.

Mapleview Agri Ltd. is a family-owned business that specializes in the manufacturing and distribution of Canadian milk replacers for Calves, Lambs & Kid Goats. Based in Palmerston, Ontario, Mapleview has been recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in Canada since 2019. With an extensive distribution network across Canada, Mapleview provides scientifically proven nutrition for young animals. For more information, visit www.mapleviewagri.ca.

SOURCE Lactalis Canada Inc.

For further information: Media Contacts: Sarah Sutton, Manager, Corporate Communications, Lactalis Canada, [email protected], c: (437) 249-2730; Aaron Keunen, Vice President, Mapleview Agri Ltd., [email protected], c: (226) 747-8356