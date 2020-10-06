Lacklustre Pandemic Love Life? KD Says Send Noods

From October 6 - 8, Canadians can visit enjoynoods.com to solicit love with unsolicited noods, and send suitors free boxes of KD to show their affection in the cheesiest way possible, while supplies last. Users of select dating apps can also swipe right for a deliciously cheesy icebreaker that almost guarantees they won't be ghosted.

"The pandemic has changed the way we approach a lot of things, and dating is no exception," says Brian Neumann, Senior Brand Manager, Brand Building & Innovation, Kraft Heinz. "With Send Noods, we're tapping into a relevant conversation and making consumers smile in a way only KD can. After all, the only thing that rivals the cheesiness of KD is a bad pick-up line."

As part of the Send Noods campaign, there are 1,000 free KD noods available, so Canadians are encouraged to visit enjoynoods.com before the site runs bare. The promotion will begin on October 6, 2020. After the free noods run out, Canadians can purchase and send select noods at a 20% discount with code SENDNOODS until 11:59:59PM EST on October 8, 2020.

For more information on limited-edition Send Noods, please visit KD on social media. While noods are meant to be enjoyed privately, we know almost all good noods are leaked, so tag KD on social and include #SENDNOODS:

