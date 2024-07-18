Labatt Unveils Its First Zero-Emission Mobile Repair Truck

MONTREAL, July 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Labatt Breweries of Canada, a leading beverage company committed to sustainability, unveiled today its first zero-emission mobile repair service truck. Thanks to a contribution from the Government of Quebec, this innovative addition to Labatt's delivery fleet represents a step forward in the company's efforts to reduce its energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

Labatt Electric Service Truck Credit : ThierryQuenette (CNW Group/LABATT BREWING COMPANY LIMITED)

"The zero-emission mobile repair truck supports our goal of achieving net-zero emissions across all Labatt operations by 2040, coast to coast. It reflects our dedication to innovation and sustainability," said Sarah Genetti, Vice President of Procurement and Sustainability, Labatt Breweries of Canada. "We are proud to introduce this unique commercial vehicle, designed to meet our operational needs while reducing our carbon footprint."

Labatt's investment in this cutting-edge vehicle was made possible by a $143,750 contribution from the Quebec government under the Écocamionnage programme, part of the Plan for a Green Economy 2030.

"Organizations like Labatt Breweries are crucial partners in our energy transition. Supporting the transportation industry is essential to minimizing the environmental impact. The funding announced today reaffirms our government's commitment to the green transformation of this industry," said Geneviève Guilbault, Deputy Premier and Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility.

Benoit Charette, Minister of the Environment, the Fight Against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks and Minister responsible for the Laurentides Region, added: "The transportation industry continues to be a significant source of greenhouse gas emissions. To reach our emissions reduction goals, our government is making substantial investments in the electrification of transport, benefiting both citizens and businesses. I commend the success of the Écocamionnage program, which is helping us achieve Quebec's ambitious targets."

This pioneering vehicle can respond quickly in the event of a failure or malfunction and recently began serving the island of Montreal and surrounding communities. Operated by Labatt mechanics, the mobile repair truck provides a range of roadside assistance services, including mechanical adjustments, battery boost, tire repairs, fuel delivery, and replacement parts. Additionally, the truck handles repairs for truck-mounted forklifts, which are commonly used in customer deliveries, ensuring comprehensive support for Labatt's delivery operations.

Leveraging local Quebec technology and expertise, the custom-built mobile repair truck was manufactured in Quebec through partnerships with Lion Electric (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) ("Lion") and Halrai Industries. It is powered by the Lion6, an all-electric class 6 truck with a range up to 350 km, and a battery capacity up to 252 kWh. Engineered by Halrai Industries, the truck's custom box is thoughtfully designed to accommodate an air compressor, spare tires, welding equipment, a power generator, diagnostic equipment and spare parts, ensuring efficiency and versatility in roadside repairs.

Labatt's investment in this leading-edge vehicle demonstrates its commitment to promote sustainable practices in the beverage industry.

About Labatt Breweries of Canada

Labatt Breweries of Canada is one of Canada's most established businesses and its leading beverage company, with over 3,600 employees, an unmatched portfolio of more than 60 quality beers, ready-to-drink and non-alcoholic products, six key breweries, and four craft breweries from coast-to-coast. Our employees are the driving force behind our business – brewing the world's most loved beverages, building iconic brands and creating meaningful experiences for Canadians. Through 176 years of brewing excellence, we are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life's moments, dream big to move our industry forward and make a meaningful impact in our communities through a collective purpose of creating A Future with More Cheers.

About Lion Electric

Lion Electric is an innovative manufacturer of zero-emission vehicles. The company creates, designs and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks and all-electric school buses. Lion is a North American leader in electric transportation and designs, builds and assembles many of its vehicles' components, including chassis, battery packs, truck cabins and bus bodies.

Always actively seeking new and reliable technologies, Lion vehicles have unique features that are specifically adapted to its users and their everyday needs. Lion believes that transitioning to all-electric vehicles will lead to major improvements in our society, environment and overall quality of life. Lion shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol LEV.

About Halrai Industries

Halrai Industries is a leader in the manufacturing of highly specialized truck bodies, trailers, and up-fitting of vocational work trucks.

