La Tablée Éphémère X Veuve Clicquot: An Unforgettable Experience to Tantalize the Tastebuds of Gastronomy and Champagne Lovers

Unique three-week, gastronomic pop-up dining experience in the heart of Montréal celebrates Veuve Clicquot's 250th anniversary

MONTREAL, Aug. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Food lovers mark your calendars and get ready to raise a glass in celebration of Veuve Clicquot's 250th anniversary at a unique gastronomic pop-up experience coming to Montréal in September. Featuring original menus of exclusive champagne-food pairings created by some of the city's top chefs, La Tablée Éphémère X Veuve Clicquot is a three-week gourmet dining event that embraces Veuve Clicquot's "joie de vivre" while raising funds for La Tablée des Chefs.

"To celebrate the 250th anniversary of Veuve Clicquot with food lovers, we've created an unforgettable dining experience in partnership with some of Montréal's top chefs to develop menus that pair well with the Veuve Clicquot champagne range," says Veronique Gonneville, communication director for Veuve Clicquot. "We are excited to bring this Solaire champagne moment to the city."

Created in partnership with A5 Hospitality, a leading player in Montréal's hospitality industry for over 15 years, La Tablée Éphémère X Veuve Clicquot takes place from September 7th to 25th, 2022 at 465 McGill Street. It offers guests specially curated dining experiences from Chefs Francis Blais (Menu Extra), Theo Lerikos (Tuck Shop) and Danny Smiles (Willow Inn) and a spectacular Sunday brunch menu by Chefs Raegan Steinberg and Alex Cohen (Arthurs).

La Tablée Éphémère X Veuve Clicquot offers gastronomic experiences including dinner service taking place Wednesday to Saturday; Saturday late afternoon champagnes served à la carte with a chef's platter; and a weekly Sunday brunch.

Renowned interior décor an architecture agency, Madame Bombance will set the stage for La Tablée Éphémère X Veuve Clicquot by creating an unforgettable dining space. Guests will be captivated by the décor inspirations that promise to be an ode to joy, optimism and Solaire culture, of which yellow – the colour of the rising sun has been featured on Veuve Clicquot labels since 1877.

All proceeds, with a minimum of $10,000 will be donated to La Tablée des Chefs, a charitable organization whose mission is to feed people in need and develop culinary education for younger people.

Charlotte Cardin brings joy to the new Veuve Clicquot campaign, click here to discover it.

Reservations are highly recommended and can be made via this link. https://booking.libroreserve.com/24df4d387654189/QC016605795062/seat

To learn more about La Tablée Éphémère X Veuve Clicquot, please visit: www.tableeclicquot.com.

About Veuve Clicquot

Founded in Reims in 1772, Veuve Clicquot still remains true to its motto: "Only one quality, the finest". In 1805, Madame Clicquot took over the reins of the House and became one of the first business women of modern times. Driven by her unfailing optimism, she was soon named "la Grande dame of Champagne". Her free spirit, her boldness and her culture of innovation have continued to inspire the House, the footprint of which still radiates throughout the world. Despite hardships, she looked to the future with confidence, and won the almost impossible bet for a woman of her time, by revolutionizing the champagne industry. "If in the search of perfection, we must take two steps at a time, I do believe that we should not be content in only taking one." - Madame Clicquot. The colour yellow – included on its labels since 1877, is also that of the rising sun. An ode to joy and optimism, expressing one of the House's convictions that each new day offers the promise of new possibilities to build a brighter future.

About Madame Bombance

Bombance is an old French word that means the pleasure of being with friends, the pleasure of the table and the pleasure of the flesh. Renowned for its creativity, emotional expression and trendsetting ability, for the past 11 years, Madame Bombance has been the go-to agency in Montreal for making spaces unforgettable.

About A5 Hospitality

As a leading player in the hospitality industry for over 15 years, Montreal-based A5 Hospitality specializes in the development and operation of restaurants and bars, mainly in the Greater Montreal Area. Founded by Alexandre Besnard and Patrick Hétu, A5 Hospitality now stands out with its varied yet targeted offering, ranging from high-end Japanese dining to large-scale entertainment projects.

