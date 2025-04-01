The Bold by Veuve Clicquot Woman Awards Return to Canada

The awards program honouring audacious female entrepreneurs calls for nominees

MONTREAL, April 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Celebrating the bold visionaries shaping the future of entrepreneurship, Veuve Clicquot is proud to announce the return of the Bold Woman Awards to Canada. The champagne house invites outstanding Canadian businesswomen to apply for this prestigious recognition, with nominations opening on April 1, 2025.

The awards pay tribute to Madame Clicquot, who, in 1805 at just 27 years old, took the reins of the House following the death of her husband. Defying societal norms, she revolutionized the champagne industry, pioneering techniques still used by major houses. Her tenacity, vision, and relentless creativity shaped Veuve Clicquot into the esteemed brand it is today.

The Bold by Veuve Clicquot Woman Awards recognizes exceptional female entrepreneurs over the age of 25 across two categories:

The Bold Woman Award – honouring established entrepreneurs whose leadership and success has transformed their industries. With mature businesses established more than five years ago. Recipients embody Madame Clicquot's enterprising spirit and demonstrate the ability to drive meaningful transformation.

The Bold Future Award – recognizing emerging entrepreneurs who are breaking new ground and taking an innovative approach to success. Open to female founders of organizations established within the past five years, it celebrates visionaries who identify market gaps and create pioneering solutions. Winners exemplify Madame Clicquot's values of innovation by introducing a new offering to market or revolutionizing an industry entirely.

Since its inception in 1972, Bold by Veuve Clicquot has been dedicated to supporting female entrepreneurship and identifying the role models of tomorrow - women who embody the vision, courage, and determination of Madame Clicquot. Over its 52-year history, the program has recognized more than 450 women across 27 countries, inspiring a global movement of leadership and innovation.

"Each year, we have the privilege of honouring remarkable Canadian businesswomen who challenge the status quo, inspire change, and pave the way for future generations," says Veronique Gonneville, national marketing and communications director, Moët Hennessy Canada. "We look forward to shining a spotlight on their accomplishments and encouraging the next wave of bold leaders to step forward when nominations open on April 1."

An esteemed jury made up of Canada's top talent across varying industries will select three finalists per category. Each finalist will be invited to attend the Bold Ceremony, where one laureate from each category will be announced. As part of the recognition, winners receive an exclusive immersion in Reims, France, gaining exclusive access to the history and traditions of Maison Veuve Clicquot whilst being part of workshops that support in furthering their accomplishments and contributions to their respective industries. Laureates will also unite with the Bold by Veuve Clicquot network of winners from across the globe.

Registration for the Bold Woman Award and Bold Future Award opens on April 1, 2025, via this link. The Bold Ceremony will be held in 2026.

To learn more about Bold by Veuve Clicquot, visit:https://www.veuveclicquot.com/en-ca/Bold-by-veuve-clcquot/about.

About Veuve Clicquot

Founded in Reims in 1772, Veuve Clicquot still remains true to its motto: "Only one quality, the finest". In 1805, Madame Clicquot took over the reins of the House and became one of the first businesswomen of modern times. Driven by her unfailing optimism, she was soon named "la Grande dame of Champagne". Her free spirit, her Boldness and her culture of innovation have continued to inspire the House, the footprint of which still radiates throughout the world. Despite hardships, she looked to the future with confidence and won the almost impossible bet for a woman of her time, by revolutionizing the champagne industry. "If in the search of perfection, we must take two steps at a time, I do believe that we should not be content in only taking one." - Madame Clicquot. The colour yellow – included on its labels since 1877, is also that of the rising sun. An ode to joy and optimism, expressing one of the House's convictions that each new day offers the promise of new possibilities to build a brighter future.

