La Sortie presents a housing project for women who have experienced sexual exploitation

MONTREAL, Nov. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - While we will commemorate the tragic Polytechnique femicide on December 6th, violence against women takes on another perspective in the form of sexual exploitation. In fact, police-reported incidents of human trafficking in 2021 show that 96% of victims are women and girls. In many scenarios, these incidents have serious consequences and too often end in death5.

As a result of research work (Horizon, 20196), this initiative aims to offer affordable, secure housing with personalized services to women who have experienced sexual exploitation. Located on the island of Montreal, the construction of the 15-apartment building involves the participation of the Quebec Affordable Housing Program7 and the Montreal Housing Service and can accommodate up to 19 women. The 5 à 7 event will be an opportunity to present the project details, testimonials, and our future perspectives. We count on your presence and support to make this essential project known and contribute to changing the lives of these women.

The event will take place on December 6th at La Verita, 11680 bd de Salaberry, Dollard-des-Ormeaux. Please confirm your participation before December 5th, 2023, by writing to [email protected] or calling 514-236-7255. Looking forward to meeting you!

In addition, La Sortie8 is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. To celebrate this milestone, a series of 10 videos will be posted on social media over the 10 days following the 5 à 7 to tell the story of La Sortie's 10 years. Each capsule will end with a call for donations. Public support has always been present and has allowed for anchoring in the community, thus enabling collaboration with public funders. Strongly supported by the government, La Sortie's current activities are supported by the Community Organizations Support Program of the CIUSSS de Montréal, the Justice Canada Victims Fund for Criminal Acts, the Public Security Quebec Sexual Exploitation Mission Financing Program, and the Quebec Secretariat for Women's Issues Prostitution Exit Program.

