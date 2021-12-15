MONTRÉAL, QC, Dec. 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - After making reconciliation a commitment in its 2020-2030 Management Plan, the Société du parc Jean-Drapeau (SPJD) is pleased to introduce its permanent Indigenous Advisory Committee, whose primary objective will be to ensure the Société adheres to this engagement. Working as a steering body, the advisory committee will contribute to the Parc's decision-making process on Indigenous-related matters.

A diversified, knowledge-steeped committee

Composed of eight people predominantly from the First Nations, the committee comprises members with a wealth of experience and knowledge. Universities, communities and the corporate sector are all well represented on the committee, providing it with a cross-disciplinary vision of the issues on which the members will focus. The Société du parc Jean-Drapeau is honoured by the commitment of the members and their willingness to participate in the Parc's reconciliation objective. The Parc is deeply grateful for their sharing of knowledge.

The committee members are:

Marie- É ve L. Bordeleau, Commissioner of Indigenous Relations, City of Montréal

Commissioner of Indigenous Relations, City of Montréal Maya Cousineau Mollen , Community Development Advisor First Nations and Inuit, at EVOQ Architecture

, Community Development Advisor First Nations and Inuit, at EVOQ Architecture Christian Gates St-Pierre , Assistant Professor, Anthropology Department, Universit é de Montr é al

, Assistant Professor, Anthropology Department, Universit de Montr al Andr é e Labrie , Diversity Coordinator, Universit é de Montr é al

, Diversity Coordinator, Universit de Montr al Myriam Landry , Cultural Agent First Nations Garden at the Montr é al Botanical Garden

, Cultural Agent First Nations Garden at the Montr al Botanical Garden Philippe Tsarons é r é Meilleur, Executive Director, Native Montreal

Executive Director, Native Montreal Nicole O'Bomsawin , Professor, Kiuna College

Professor, Samuel Rainville , Senior Advisor in First Peoples' Relations, Université de Montr é al.

"Since the official adopting of the 2020-2030 Conservation, Design and Development Plan by the City of Montréal last April, our staff has made a concerted effort to firm up our commitment to reconciliation," stated Jonathan Cha, Senior Development Advisor at the Société du parc Jean-Drapeau. "We are deeply proud of the establishing of our committee, and this serves as a foundation of our action plan. The discussions and recommendations emanating from the committee will definitely advance our thoughts and initiatives and make the Parc a special place in recognizing and enhancing Indigenous practices and cultures."

An instrumental role in the decision-making process

The committee, which will meet every two months, will have a consultative role, with a direct impact on the Parc's decision-making process. In general, the committee will accompany the Parc in its overall and combined approach pertaining to truth and reconciliation, from the standpoints of the 2020-2030 Management Plan and the specific actions that need to be done (public art, toponomy, commemoration, narration, representation, etc.). The committee will also provide support to the Parc in a transfer-of-knowledge strategy for its staff.

About the Société du parc Jean-Drapeau

Established by the City of Montréal, the Société du parc Jean-Drapeau has a mission to preserve, plan, promote and develop this huge urban park, oversee the healthy coexistence of activities which occur there and ensure its longevity for current and future generations.

