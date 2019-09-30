La Ruée vers le Nord 2019 - Launch of a major mobilizing campaign for James Bay

"Through this campaign, we're confident people will discover the outstanding quality of life in James Bay. The region offers a range of rewarding jobs with many opportunities for advancement. Our remarkable educational institutions are high tech and bustling with activity. We also have access to wide open spaces, close-knit, caring communities and an active, varied cultural scene—there are many reasons to become part of the James Bay adventure," said Nancy Lapointe, campaign spokesperson.

This is the second time in 10 years the James Bay region has taken a proactive approach to collective mobilization. To showcase the welcome extended to newcomers, the lifestyle rewards and the range and quantity of job opportunities in the region, a bus trip has been organized to four key Quebec cities: Gatineau, Montreal, Sherbrooke and Quebec City. Various activities will be offered, including job and training fairs and networking sessions. The tour bus will be decorated in the La Ruée vers le Nord 2019 colours, proudly displaying the campaign's visual identity. To see the itinerary of the tour, which takes place from October 21 to 25, please visit https://www.baiejames.ca

The region is mobilizing

La Ruée vers le Nord 2019 brings together companies, organizations, institutions, ministries, municipalities and communities in James Bay that wish to directly address problems related to the shortage of labour and work together to promote this beautiful region. The project is made possible through the collaboration of many campaign partners, including the Centre de formation professionnelle de la Baie-James (CFPBJ), the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation (MAMH), the Administration régionale Baie-James (ARBJ), the Commission scolaire de la Baie-James (CSBJ), the Ministère du Travail, de l'Emploi et de la Solidarité sociale (MTESS), the Société du Plan Nord (SPN) and the Ville de Chibougamau.

Quality of life and a career!

"James Bay is a magnificent region that offers an exceptional quality of life with many professional opportunities, outdoor activities and a social and cultural life. When people consider moving or returning to the regions, we want them to think about James Bay. Our region is full of advantages, and we're very proud of it," added Nancy Lapointe, campaign spokesperson. According to Statistics Canada, for the first six months of the current year, the region had a historically low unemployment rate of 4.4 per cent, compared to 5.1 per cent for Quebec as a whole. 1

Quotations:

Denis Lamothe, MNA for Ungava.

'' I am pleased to see that the various stakeholders concerned about the labour shortage issue have come together to form a common front. These efforts will certainly help to promote the James Bay region and encourage new workers and students to settle there.''

Jonatan Julien, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Minister Responsible for the Côte-Nord Region

"I'm delighted with the contribution of the Quebec government, through the Société du Plan Nord, to La Ruée vers le Nord 2019, a mobilizing initiative for the James Bay region. This financial assistance reflects our commitment to supporting the economic development of our northern regions. Promoting the many career opportunities available in this part of the Nord-du-Québec is key to its long-term vitality."

Renée Claude Baillargeon, Regional Director of Services Québec du Nord-du-Québec

"The regional management of Services Québec du Nord-du-Québec is proud to be part of this innovative mobilizing initiative to support local companies in their efforts to fill job vacancies. The labour shortage is prevalent in our region, which, along with two other regions, has the highest vacancy rate in Quebec (4.5 per cent). La Ruée vers le Nord 2019 project is a concrete, innovative and exciting way to highlight, once again, the unique character of our region and the jobs available among local businesses."

Sonia Caron, Director of Services and Centre, CFPBJ

"Our vocational training centre has solid expertise and offers a wide variety of study programs in several sectors, including mining, forestry, construction, healthcare and administration. Each year, our enrollment increases because of the richness of our programs developed in partnership with local companies. Now, we wish to address the issue of retention after graduation. Thanks to the quality of professional training offered in the region, we believe La Ruée vers le Nord 2019 will succeed in promoting the many career opportunities available to future residents and contribute to the continued adaptation of training to employment."

Marie-Claude Brousseau, General Director, ARBJ

"The Administration régionale Baie-James is proud to support La Ruée vers le Nord 2019. This major project is a catalyst for the entire region. Attracting newcomers to the territory is a key aspect of the James Bay economic and social development strategy."

Michel Laplace, General Director, CSBJ

"A shortage of skilled labour has been a problem for our organization for several years. It used to affect only one employment group or sector, but now it's widespread in all employment groups and sectors of the territory. Initiatives must be undertaken each year to ensure we have the human resources needed to provide services to our clientele. Our participation in the La Ruée vers le Nord 2019 project is a continuation of efforts made over the past three years."

Manon Cyr, Mayor of Chibougamau

"Living in Chibougamau means choosing to take your time! The people of Chibougamau have an enviable quality of life. Long known for its mining and forestry industries, Chibougamau has become a true service centre for the Nord-du-Québec region. The town offers many commercial, municipal, institutional, public and parapublic services. Residents enjoy all the advantages of large urban areas while living in extraordinary proximity to the boreal forest. In addition to the countless amenities, services, health care and education facilities, Chibougamau offers annual festivities, a wide range of sporting and cultural activities and larger-than-life attractions that delight both young and old—all a stone's throw away from home."

The "One-Way Ticket to James Bay" advertising campaign, launched to support La Ruée vers le Nord 2019, is a multi-platform initiative aimed at anyone, near or far, who is interested in discovering James Bay and starting a new life there. Through stories and sharing experiences people will want to buy a ticket to their potential new lives. These stories will be told on social networks, a web landing page and through TV ads.

About Attraction Nord

Attraction Nord is the regional promotional organization for the James Bay area in the Nord-du-Québec as well as the partner and promoter of Place aux jeunes en région. Its mandate is to help you discover James Bay, its employment and training opportunities and way of life. To successfully carry out its mission, the organization conveys the visual identity Baie-James, Terre d'ambition and is responsible for managing the website baie-james.ca.

