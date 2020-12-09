La Rocca Opens New Retail Store & Creative Kitchen in Midtown Toronto, ON

Having the ability to test new concepts and receive real-time reactions from the Creative Kitchen's guests is an ideal setting for our creative Pastry Chefs. Joint exploration and live feedback from consumers help the Chefs perfect their creations and deliver new flavour and texture combinations. Innovation is a collaborative process and the stage is set to play with food!

In addition to La Rocca's well-known cakes, like the Super Caramel Crunch™ and Truffle Royale, La Rocca Creative Kitchen regularly features exclusive, limited-time, premium desserts that can be enjoyed with a selection of brewed beverages prepared by highly-trained baristas.

About our Head Pastry Chef & Co-Owner at La Rocca Creative Kitchen Midtown - Julie Montgomery

Chef Julie Montgomery has had a love of pastry and baking all of her life. Her grandmother, Elsie, made a big impression baking with Julie as a young girl in her Peterborough, Ontario kitchen. After graduating from George Brown College, Julie sharpened her skills at leading Toronto establishments from artisanal pastry shops, to world-renowned schools, to large hotels and notable restaurants, including her many years as Executive Pastry Chef for North 44 and Bymark restaurants owned by Top Chef Canada judge Mark McEwan.

As a regular on City TV's iconic show CityLine and a contestant on the 2019 Halloween Baking Championship on the Food Network, it's evident that Julie is driven to share her love of great baking with all. The 20-year veteran in the Pastry Arts is just as passionate about teaching her craft and hopes to inspire up-and-coming pastry chefs and cake artists alike. Beyond hands-on classwork at the La Rocca Creative Kitchen, she has taught at the renowned Bonnie Gordon School of Confectionery Arts and for many years at George Brown College.

Her newest venture is joining with the iconic La Rocca brand to open a new shop in Midtown Toronto! The La Rocca Creative Kitchen Midtown will feature signature La Rocca cakes everyone loves, along with artisanal chocolates, custom one-of-a-kind cakes, and all sorts of delicious pastries. From the sublime custom cake to outstanding individual indulgences, Julie will be putting her passion on display for everyone in the city to enjoy.

Web: www.LaRoccaKitchen.com

Instagram: @LaRoccaCreativeKitchen

Dropbox Link to Images: Click Here

La Rocca Creative Kitchen Midtown Toronto

2638 Yonge Street

La Rocca Creative Kitchen Richmond Hill

1285 Elgin Mills Rd Unit 5

SOURCE La Rocca Creative Kitchen