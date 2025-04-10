MONTRÉAL, April 10, 2025 /CNW/ - After four years of hard work and mobilization, construction has officially begun on La Petite Maison sur Laprairie. With one in five community organizations in Montreal facing imminent or expected eviction[1], this innovative community hub provides a concrete solution to the crisis of affordable community workspace that threatens the continuity of services crucial to the residents of the Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood. The hub's opening is scheduled for summer 2026.

Affordable community workspaces are becoming increasingly difficult to find, leaving organizations with fewer resources to invest in programme delivery. La Petite Maison sur Laprairie is more than just a building; it is a social transformation project, a space for gatherings, solidarity, and sustainable innovation aimed at providing a lasting solution to the community's growing needs.

"La Petite Maison sur Laprairie is a place designed to bring people together. Located on a site that residents have been advocating be put to collective for over 20 years, the project carries on this legacy by becoming a space for gathering, mutual aid, and resource sharing, benefiting thousands of people each year," says Ishelle Macz, Chair of the PMSL Board of Directors and Coordinator of the Club populaire des consommateurs de Pointe-Saint-Charles.

Work got underway this morning with Benoit Dorais, the mayor of the Sud-Ouest borough, who is also vice-president of the executive committee and responsible for housing, real estate strategy, finances, property assessment, and legal affairs at Ville de Montréal, in attendance.

"This project will do more than just provide a roof for these organisations: it will guarantee the continuity of essential services and contribute to the resilience of a changing neighbourhood. By combining community workspace with social housing, this mixed-use project will enhance the neighbourhood's vitality, promote a diverse social mix and ensure the long-term occupancy of a site protected from speculation for the benefit of the community. We can be proud of this exemplary collaboration and concerted effort between community stakeholders and the public authorities, providing an innovative and concrete collective response to the housing and affordable community workspace crisis that is severely affecting our most vulnerable", explains M. Dorais.

_____________________________________________________________________________ [1] Hébergement des organismes communautaires à Montréal : État de situation, LOCO Montréal

Over 5,000 People Supported Every Year

Led by four community organizations—the Centre de femmes Madame Prend Congé, the Club populaire des consommateurs de Pointe-Saint-Charles, the Regroupement Information Logement (RIL), and Familles en action—this project will unite essential services and sustainable workspaces for these organizations, which strive daily to improve the lives of over 5,000 residents in Montreal's Sud-Ouest borough.

The 19,500-square-foot centre will house:

A community thrift store.

A drop-in daycare centre that will support 200 low-income families.

A solidarity grocery store.

A community kitchen that will prepare 2,000 cooked meals annually.

A housing committee that will mobilize and support 1,800 participants through workshops, assemblies, gatherings and training programs focused on housing rights.

A women's centre with 150 members, including victims of domestic violence and their children.

The upper floors of the building will accommodate 52 social housing units constructed by the non-profit organization Habitation Laprairie. The heart of the community hub, its multipurpose hall,will act as a central venue for workshops, events, and community activities. Additionally, a public square and a pedestrian path will be created to strengthen existing connections within the neighbourhood's urban fabric.

Zero Carbon Building

Developed through a co-design process facilitated by Pivot: Coopérative d'architecture and in collaboration with the community, the project will also be certified as a Zero Carbon Building™ (ZCB) by the Canada Green Building Council (CAGBC) and, implementing various strategies to minimize its environmental footprint. These include a hybrid concrete and wood structure, reducing the use of over 1,000 m³ of concrete; the integration of low-carbon materials; high energy performance through an efficient building envelope and mechanical systems; and optimal rainwater management incorporating water retention, soil permeability, and vegetation.

The technical resource group Bâtir son quartier, the construction company SIDCAN, and the engineering firms Poincaré Experts-Conseils, Infrastructel, and Écohabitation support the project's design and implementation.

Final Funding Push to Make the Project

La Petite Maison sur Laprairie is the result of an exceptional collective commitment. Among the major financial backers of this project are the Secrétariat à la région métropolitaine of the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation, Ville de Montréal, Arrondissement du Sud-Ouest, Centraide, Fondation Lucie et André Chagnon, and Desjardins, including the Caisse du Sud-Ouest de Montréal. The Corporation de développement communautaire Action-Gardien has also contributed to the project at every stage by serving on the board of directors and mobilizing local residents and organizations.

This mobilization has secured over 90% of the project budget, enabling construction to begin with confidence. A fundraising campaign is currently active among the public and businesses to complete the funding efforts. Information: https://maisonlaprairie.org/faire-un-don .

About La Petite Maison sur Laprairie

Founded in 2020 by four local organizations, La Petite Maison sur Laprairie (PMSL) is a charitable organization dedicated to preserving vital community services. Its mission is to develop sustainable solutions that ensure accessibility and long-term availability of resources for individuals in need within the Sud-Ouest neighbourhood and borough.

Event photos :

https://maisonlaprairie.org/nouvelles/premiere-pelletee-de-terre

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1uYKv4LzBXix_TbL3g3WfAsS4qhQwl4on?usp=drive_link

SOURCE La Petite Maison sur Laprairie

Information: Fannie Lézarts, Development Manager, La Petite Maison sur Laprairie, [email protected] | 514 715-8482; Media Relations: Camille Gagné-Turbide, Brief Communication, [email protected] | 514 755-5354