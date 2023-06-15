The Québec outdoor equipment retailer will be the only one in Canada to offer its customers an in-store mobile climbing wall!

As part of the celebrations marking its 70th anniversary, La Cordée is proud to officially open its new flagship store at Promenades Cathédrale in the heart of downtown Montréal. As well as becoming the flagship destination for the Québec-based outdoor equipment retailer with exclusive products, this outlet will be the only one in the country to offer its customers a mobile climbing wall! (CNW Group/La Cordée) “We are especially pleased to be officially opening our very first store in downtown Montréal,” said Cedric Morisset, President of La Cordée. He continued: “With an exceptional customer experience and a concept that is unique in the country, this eighth La Cordée store will enable us to serve our urban clientele and all outdoor sports enthusiasts even more effectively. This official opening is the latest step in our emblematic banner’s strategy: to reconnect with the DNA that made its reputation and become king of the mountain again.” (CNW Group/La Cordée)

This new 25,000-square-foot La Cordée store is strategically located in an area of the city renowned for its vibrancy, and is designed to enhance the shopping experience by encouraging consumers to try out the products in a variety of different spaces on-site. From the outset of the creation of this new retail concept, the customer is at the heart of the store's narrative, with everything designed to replicate a real-life outdoors experience for the customer. Because it is located directly beneath the cathedral, the store also boasts a unique cachet combining history and design.

In addition to the mobile climbing wall, a facility unique in Canada that is sure to catch the public's attention, the new store features workshops for cycling, cross-country skiing and hiking. All of this revolves around a lobby and lounge area designed to encourage interaction and enable the community to rally together around their shared passion for outdoor activities.

La Cordée is a proudly Québec company with a product offering focused mainly on cycling, camping, hiking, climbing and skiing, as its mission "Your adventure, our expertise" so aptly reflects. For 70 years now, Québec's leading outdoor equipment specialist has also been known for its team of advisors who are delighted to share their technical knowledge and passion for adventure every day.

Address

625 Sainte-Catherine Street West, Store 1200

Montréal, Québec H3A 2B8

Business hours

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday and Friday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

About La Cordée

La Cordée is eight outdoor equipment stores specializing in skiing, cycling, camping and mountain sports. La Cordée's team of consultants is passionate about adventure and has been sharing its expertise and technical knowledge with outdoor enthusiasts of all levels for 70 years. La Cordée team members ride, climb, paddle, walk, ski, camp, travel, and receive training from the company and its suppliers. The company's concern with the well-being and comfort of its clientele in their moments of escape has made it the largest outdoor specialist in Québec. La Cordée is owned by Mach Capital, an investment company of the Mach Group, one of Canada's leading private real estate owners and developers.

