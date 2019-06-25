La Capitale partnering with Breathe Life, an emerging insurtech

QUEBEC, June 25, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - La Capitale Insurance and Financial Services has signed a partnership agreement with Breathe Life, a Quebec startup, for the development of its digital application. This agreement will give La Capitale brokers access to a digital app that they can use to submit life insurance applications.

"La Capitale strengthened its commitment to a process of innovation and modernization in the last few years, and we have chosen the best partners to assist us in this endeavour. We believe that Breathe Life's dynamism and agility will enable La Capitale to fulfill the promise it has made to its partners, namely that it is fast and easy to do business with La Capitale!" said Martin Delage, Executive Vice-President of Individual Insurance and Financial Services.

"Consumer buying habits have changed dramatically, and savvy insurers like La Capitale understand that they have to give their advisors the tools they need in order to be able to provide a customer-centric service experience," said Ian Jeffrey, Co-Founder and CEO of Breathe Life. "This partnership marks the launch of Breathe Life's Advisor-Driven Module, a solution that uses all the knowledge acquired through products introduced in the market over 12 months ago, and we are excited to work with La Capitale!"

The module will enable us to satisfy the needs of La Capitale clients and partners by simplifying and accelerating the processing of life insurance applications.

About La Capitale

La Capitale Insurance and Financial Services, created in 1940, has a strong presence across Quebec and throughout Canada. With over 2,686 employees and guided by the values of mutualism on which it was founded, La Capitale works with clients to build, protect and value what they feel counts for their financial security. It offers insurance products and financial services to the general public as well as to Quebec public service employees. With assets of $7.4 billion, La Capitale occupies a choice position among leading insurers in Canada.

About Breathe Life

The Breathe Life platform delivers a modern customer-centric experience with tools and analytics that are reshaping the insurance industry and driving business growth. By transforming the distribution of life insurance to digital, Breathe Life enables consumers to purchase products on their own from the comfort of home or with the help of a financial advisor. Furthermore, financial advisors and their firm can reach and engage new audiences more quickly and easily. At our core, we are building technology that brings financial security to all people, whoever and wherever they are. Learn more about Breathe Life at breathelife.com or on our Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE La Capitale Insurance and Financial Services

For further information: Jean-Pascal Lavoie, Media Relations and Public Affairs Advisor, 418 747-8053, 418 559-7738

