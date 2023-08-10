La Canadienne Opens Newest Retail Location

The Brand's New In-Mall Concept Store!

LAVAL, QC, Aug. 10, 2023 /CNW/ -- Women's and Men's footwear brand La Canadienne, known for its exceptional craftsmanship and timeless designs is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest in-mall store in Carrefour Laval on August 10th, 2023. The grand opening will debut a unique store concept that encompasses elements of existing store layout and design, with an emphasis on showcasing the brand's trademarked City Dry™ footwear collection.

The brand's City Dry™ footwear collection is known for its waterproofing technology; a unique water-repellent functionality that leaves footwear ready to weather the elements, right upon purchase. Coupled with breathable materials, City Dry™ footwear are designed to keep feet dry and warm without compromising style.

"Our brand is over 35 years young, but there is so much more opportunity to tell our story. Aside from marketing, physical retail is a key part of building brand awareness as it allows us to showcase our complete lifestyle collection and highlight our City Dry™ technology. With that said, we continue to be selective with our retail expansion and consider high visibility locations. Carrefour Laval is one of those and we look forward to seeing our existing and meeting new customers in this center." - Nicholas Niro, CEO of La Canadienne

Established in 1987, La Canadienne has been distributed and sold throughout North America and established strong customer loyalty which supported their decision to bring their own brick-and-mortar presence into key markets. The Montreal-based brand has had a retail presence in Montreal for 15 years and has achieved a strong customer reaction with their recent retail expansions, namely in Toronto and Vancouver. With the expansion into Carrefour Laval, the largest enclosed shopping center in the Montreal area, La Canadienne is thrilled to begin to connect with local consumers in this new Quebec retail location.

About La Canadienne:

Montreal born. Canadian to the core.

La Canadienne was born in 1987 in Montreal, a city that can experience all four seasons in a given day. Montrealers embrace the elements with style, determined to live and enjoy each day without restraint, and we set out to make shoes with this attitude in mind.

No Compromise.

Lacanadienneshoes.com @lacanadienneshoes

SOURCE La Canadienne

For further information: PR Contact: Brittany Brennan, [email protected]