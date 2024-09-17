La Canadienne launches the FW24 season focusing on their City Dry™ technology

To support this launch, the Canadian brand enlisted the lens of prominent fashion and celebrity photographer, Max Abadian, in the new season campaign "City Dry™: Weather All Seasons In Style."

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - La Canadienne, a leading retailer and distributor of footwear, outerwear, and accessories, today introduces its latest collection for Fall Winter 2024, highlighting their signature City Dry™ technology. This collection is designed to attract the next generation of shoppers while retaining the loyalty of existing customers.

Nicholas Niro, President & CEO of La Canadienne, commented: "We are dedicated to our core values of quality, comfort, and innovative design, including our signature City Dry™ technology, which sets us apart in the North American market." La Canadienne's footwear, renowned for its durability and handcrafted with waterproof suede and leather using City Dry™ technology, embodies timeless sophistication and functionality. Niro adds: "We are excited about the opportunity to partner with Max Abadian on the FW24 Campaign. Max clearly understands our design aesthetic and successfully showcases our latest collection through a refreshed and modern lens."

This season, the brand's aesthetic and mission is propelled by the creative vision of Max Abadian. The Fall Winter 2024 campaign introduces a fresh visual direction to align with the brand's ever evolving identity. The campaign is set on the streets of an urban backdrop, highlighting the neon lights of metropolitan highstreets. Coveted model An Koval features the brand's footwear, outerwear, handbags and accessories exuding timeless elegance that resonates with a cross generational customer. The brand's commitment to designing footwear with Canadian sensibilities, made for life in the city, shines through Max's lens and reinforces the confidence and empowerment that customers exemplify in La Canadienne footwear.

About La Canadienne:

An authentic Canadian style icon since 1987, La Canadienne was founded in Montréal, Québec, the heart of Canada's fashion capital with inspiration from Italy's expertise in footwear design. La Canadienne creates comfortable, versatile footwear that offer unbeatable protection against the elements. The brand is recognized worldwide for their unique approach to producing consciously made, long-lasting footwear and outerwear that is timeless in style.

La Canadienne products are available for purchase on their website www.lacanadienneshoes.com, in their five boutiques located in major Canadian cities (Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver) and distributed through premium retailers across USA and Canada including Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Zappos, Holt Renfrew, Saks 5th Avenue, and Bloomingdale's.

