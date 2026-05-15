The partners will co-control the joint venture on a 50/50 basis under the Verene name

MONTRÉAL and BOGOTÁ, Colombia, May 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Global investment group La Caisse, and Grupo Energía Bogotá ("GEB"), a leading Latin American energy infrastructure group, today announced that they have entered into a final agreement to create a jointly controlled, 50/50 power transmission platform in Brazil, bringing together their respective transmission assets in the country under a single joint venture which will retain the name Verene Energia S.A. ("Verene").

The combined platform will comprise 26 electric transmission concession agreements, more than 9,000 km of transmission lines, and over 400 employees, with operations spanning 17 Brazilian states. With this scale, Verene will rank among the top five power transmission players in Brazil.

Verene will continue to operate as the reference platform for the combined portfolio and will be positioned to pursue disciplined growth opportunities in Brazil's transmission market, including the optimization and expansion of existing networks and potential acquisitions, in line with Brazil's broader grid modernization and decarbonization objectives.

Juan Ricardo Ortega, President at GEB, said:

"Our partnership with La Caisse marks a significant milestone in our long-term strategy for Brazil. By combining our operational expertise and regional market knowledge with the financial strength and global perspective of our partner, we are creating a platform positioned to accelerate growth, expand transmission energy infrastructure, and support Brazil's energy transition. We believe this alliance will generate sustainable value for our stakeholders and contribute to Brazil's economic and energy development."

Emmanuel Jaclot, Executive Vice-President and Head of Infrastructure and Sustainability at La Caisse, said:

"By bringing together highly complementary assets under one banner, the partnership establishes Verene as a scaled, business-driven platform with strong financial backing. GEB brings more than 130 years of operating heritage and ranks among Latin America's leading energy infrastructure groups, with deep expertise across the region's transmission sector. Together, we share a vision to strengthen Verene's footprint in Brazil through value-creating acquisitions and continued support for the country's energy transition."

Financial close is expected by Q4 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and relevant consents and approval.

La Caisse was advised by BTG Pactual as financial advisor and Pinheiro Neto Advogados as legal advisor. GEB was advised by Citibank as financial advisor and Mayer Brown as legal advisor.

ABOUT GRUPO ENERGÍA BOGOTÁ

For more than 130 years, Grupo Energía Bogotá has contributed to the development of Latin America's energy sector through the operation, development and investment in electricity and natural gas infrastructure. Headquartered in Bogotá, the company operates across Colombia, Peru, Brazil and Guatemala, with a diversified portfolio of electricity generation, transmission and distribution and gas transportation and distribution investments.

As a leading Latin American energy group, Grupo Energía Bogotá combines strong corporate governance, operational excellence and a long-term sustainability strategy to improve lives through competitive and reliable energy services. The company is listed on the Colombian Stock Exchange and continues to play a key role in the region's energy transition and infrastructure growth. Learn more at Grupo Energía Bogotá and LinkedIn.

ABOUT LA CAISSE

For more than 60 years, La Caisse has invested with a dual mandate: generate optimal long-term returns for its 48 depositors, who represent over six million Quebecers, while contributing to Québec's economic development.

As a global investment group, La Caisse is active in major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private credit. As at December 31, 2025, its net assets totalled CAD 517 billion. Learn more at lacaisse.com, LinkedIn and Instagram.

La Caisse is a registered trademark of Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec that is protected in Canada and other jurisdictions and licensed for use by its subsidiaries.

For more information

CONRAD HARRINGTON

Senior Director – International Media Relations

+ 1 514 847-5493

[email protected]

OLGA ACOSTA

Gerente – Comunicaciones Corporativas GEB

+ 57 1 326 8000

[email protected]

SOURCE La Caisse