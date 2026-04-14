MONTRÉAL, April 14, 2026 /CNW/ - La Caisse published today its Sustainable Investing Report highlighting the results for the year ended December 31, 2025.

During a year marked by global turbulence around sustainable investing, La Caisse remained committed – and even raised its ambitions after achieving its targets ahead of schedule.

Last June, La Caisse unveiled a new 2025–2030 climate strategy, with a target of $400 billion in climate action to accelerate the decarbonization of companies and the economy. The organization seeks to invest in companies that integrate the climate into their business models, whatever their activity sector, and to proactively invest in climate solutions. As at December 31, 2025, La Caisse's climate action investments totalled $226 billion. La Caisse also made gains on several social and governance aspects over the past year.

"Sustainable investing had a tough time in 2025. Climate commitments, as well as social issues, faced numerous challenges. But not at La Caisse. Staying true to our convictions despite the headwinds, which have grown stronger, is something we can all be proud of," said Charles Emond, President and Chief Executive Officer of La Caisse. "As a long-term investor, we need to gain some perspective and analyze the underlying trend to look beyond short-term upheavals. As the manager of the savings of six million Quebecers, we want to generate performance while doing what's responsible for future generations."

"In a rapidly changing environment, our responsibility as a long-term investor is to take concrete action. At La Caisse, this reality compels us to rigorously and pragmatically refine our practices to fully integrate sustainability into the heart of our investment activities," said Emmanuel Jaclot, Executive Vice-President and Head of Infrastructure and Sustainability at La Caisse. "This approach also enables us to support our portfolio companies and anticipate the risks and opportunities associated with the major transitions currently underway--whether involving the climate, technology or society. In doing so, we reaffirm our ambition: to be a leading, influential and high-performing investor, both today and for future generations."

Environment

Guided by its goal of having a net-zero portfolio by 2050, La Caisse's climate action aims to support the transition of the real economy toward greater climate resilience. This is exemplified by investments in low-carbon assets, adaptation or resilience solutions, nature-based solutions and climate solution enablers, as well as support for companies with clear decarbonization plans:

$226 billion in climate action, including $38 billion in Québec, compared to $158 billion at the end of 2024, an increase of $68 billion

in climate action, including in Québec, compared to $158 billion at the end of 2024, an increase of $68 billion $156 billion invested in companies with decarbonization targets

invested in companies with decarbonization targets $70 billion in climate solutions, including $65 billion in low-carbon assets, with nearly $20 billion in Québec

Social

La Caisse fosters inclusion and a diversity of perspectives, because a wealth of backgrounds and viewpoints strengthens its culture and enhances its performance. This approach is also strongly encouraged among our external managers, partners and portfolio companies. Demanding social criteria, including the adoption of fair tax practices, are applied in the analysis of each investment opportunity:

48% of its employees and 43% of its Board of Directors are women

of its employees and of its Board of Directors are women 28% of its employees in Canada identified as members of one of the following groups:

visible minorities, ethnic minorities or Indigenous peoples

of its employees in Canada identified as members of one of the following groups: visible minorities, ethnic minorities or Indigenous peoples 76% of its actively managed public companies had at least 30% women on their Boards of Directors, representing an increase of 85% since 2020

of its actively managed public companies had at least women on their Boards of Directors, representing an since 2020 339 notices were issued ensuring compliance with its pre-investment tax criteria.

Governance

In 2025, La Caisse optimized its governance and reviewed its processes to enhance efficiency and support performance. This allows the organization, which is growing quickly, to remain agile while maintaining its high standards:

12 Québec companies supported in integrating sustainability into their business strategy

supported in integrating sustainability into their business strategy Discussions held on behalf of La Caisse with 451 portfolio companies on topics such as artificial intelligence and human rights

on topics such as artificial intelligence and human rights Exercising its voting rights on 32,169 resolutions at 3,052 shareholder meetings to express its sustainability convictions

at to express its sustainability convictions Opposing the reappointment of directors of 35 companies because of their inaction on the climate

The 2025 Sustainable Investing Report is available online.

ABOUT LA CAISSE

At La Caisse, formerly CDPQ, we have invested for 60 years with a dual mandate: generate optimal long-term returns for our 48 depositors, who represent over 6 million Quebecers, and contribute to Québec's economic development.

As a global investment group, we're active in the major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private credit. As at December 31, 2025, La Caisse's net assets totalled CAD 517 billion. For more information, visit lacaisse.com or consult our LinkedIn or Instagram pages.

La Caisse is a registered trademark of Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec that is protected in Canada and other jurisdictions and licensed for use by its subsidiaries.

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SOURCE La Caisse